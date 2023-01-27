20 Highly-Rated Items That Will Discreetly Solve Life's Embarrassing Little Problems

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
Whether it’s a strong gust of wind inverting your umbrella on a busy street, a spot you’ve squeezed leaving behind an enormous and noticeable red bump, or a stray bit of sauce finding its way onto your outfit at lunch, embarrassing situations seem to always find a way to ruin our days.
So, I’ve scoured Amazon in search of some solutions to some of the most common embarrassing problems, and pulled together a range of products that are sure to help. And best of all, I’ve made sure to only select products that have hundreds (and in some cases, thousands) of five-star reviews.