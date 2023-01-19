If You're Over 30 And Don't Yet Own These Genius Products, You're About To Have Your Mind Blown

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
Being in your 30s means suddenly taking great pleasure in getting excited over the most mundane of items. Like, if someone had told me 10 years ago I’d be losing my mind over an air fryer or have my life changed by a cordless hoover, I’d have laughed them out of town.
However, these days, rather than chucking money at clothes or nights out, I get more joy investing my cash in stuff that’s going to make my life easier, or items that are going to take the stress out of adult tasks I still hate doing.
I know I’m not alone either, as I’ve lost count of the number of conversations I’ve had with other 30-somethings about stain removers or ways to get rid of the mould in their bathroom (we’re still fun people, I promise!)
So if you too are over 30 and don’t already own these genius products we’ve found on Amazon, then prepare to have your mind blown...