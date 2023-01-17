LifeshoppingTechHome and Garden

Still WFH? These 14 Hacks Will Give Your Desk The Makeover It Truly Deserves

Whether you work from your desk or dining table, your WFH setup deserves a refresh as much as you do.

Although most of us will be spending a little more time in the office this year, it’s clear flexible working is still set to stick around for the foreseeable future. And as someone who’ll definitely be working from home at least a couple of days a week, I’ve decided that my desk set-up definitely deserves a bit of a refresh.

Whether you work at your kitchen table, have squeezed a desk into the corner of your living room, or have a whole home office to play with, there are some really simple ways you can upgrade your WFH spot, and kick off 2023 feeling super professional.

1
Amazon
Swap the endless stack of notebooks for this clever reusable one
Rather than stacking yet another notebook on your desk, join the thousands of people who have swapped to a Rocketbook. After you’ve made your notes, all you have to do is scan the page using your app to send your notes digitally to your chosen email address. Endlessly reusable, just wipe each page clean after you’ve finished.
£28.99 from Amazon
2
Dunelm
Save space by picking a desk that can be quickly folded away
Do you go into the office enough now that you don’t necessarily need a permanent desk anymore? Ideal for occasional WFH days, this desk conveniently folds flat in seconds for easy storage, but is still sturdy and reliable when you are using it.
£69 from Dunelm
3
Amazon
Use this ring light kit to keep yourself well-lit on video calls this winter
If you’re bored of doing video calls in the dark, this ring light will really up your game. Choose from three different colour temperatures and 10 brightness levels, and either attach it to the top of your laptop, or use the mini stand (that also doubles as a mobile phone stand).
£17.99 from Amazon
4
Amazon
Use a desk pad to protect your tabletop from scratches and spills
Like an extra large mouse mat, a professional desk pad will keep your table safe from any potential spills, scratches or scuffs. This bestselling one is made from a durable PU leather material, and comes in 10 different colours, as well as four different sizes.
£15.99 (was £20.99) from Amazon
5
Argos
Ditch the ugly mesh office chair for this far swankier alternative
In a bid to reclaim my home, I’m officially saying goodbye to the boring black office chair with the ugly mesh backrest I bought in 2020. This chair boasts a plush green velvet seat and backrest, a gorgeous brass base, and will bring a bit of opulence to my setup – and feels far more in line with my interior style!
£132 (was £165) from Argos
6
Amazon
Swap the standard laptop riser for this snazzy sit-to-stand one
If – like me – you can’t justify the cost of an adjustable desk, but really like the idea of occasionally standing while you work, then I highly recommend this laptop riser that can be adjusted to suit both sitting and standing.
£49.99 from Amazon
7
Amazon
Give this gorgeous grid noticeboard a go – more mood board than mood killer
Nothing organises your life better than a proper noticeboard, but forget about a boring cork or pin board, and go for this wire version instead. Measuring 65cm x 45cm, there's plenty of room for you to stick up to-do lists / quotes / your fave photos, but will even take the weight of heavier items like a houseplant, making it less of an office buzzkill.
£25.99 from Amazon
8
Amazon
Buy a lumbar support cushion if you’re being plagued by back pain
Providing targeted upper, middle, and lower back support, this lumbar cushion is what your poor back deserves if you’re still working on an uncomfortable chair. A super clever cushion, it’s made from 100% memory foam, and uses your own body heat to adapt to your spine, thanks to its impressive heat responsive technology.
£29.99 from Amazon
9
Amazon
And pair it with this bestselling foot rest to really perfect your posture
But for an extra supportive set-up, definitely also get yourself an ergonomic foot rest. This highly-rated one provides great support for your feet, helps ensure your sitting position is upright, and also doubles as a rocker when flipped upside down.
£32.67 from Amazon
10
Amazon
This bumper highlighter set is pleasingly pastel and easier on the eyes
£15.93 (was £17.99)
11
Amazon
Eliminate any echo from your video calls with these sound-proofing panels
If the room you carry out most of your calls in has a bit more of an echo than you’d like, these self-adhesive panels make the perfect soundproofing solution. You’ll get 12 square panels in a pack, and can choose from a black or grey finish.
£25.99 from Amazon
12
John Lewis & Partners
Get a colourful wireless keyboard that’ll work with any make or type of device
In my opinion, an ugly keyboard ruins the whole vibe of a desk. With its curved modern shape, compact size, and gorgeous rose pink hue, this wireless keyboard is so lovely I’m even thinking of getting the matching mouse, too.
£39.99 from John Lewis & Partners
13
Amazon
Use this clever organiser to keep your desk clear of cables
My desk doesn’t have a slot for feeding through cables, so there are always lots of ugly wires on show. To make the whole space look less cluttered, I’ve fixed these self-adhesive cable clips to the back of my desk, and use them to keep all chargers and wires neatly tucked away.
£6.99 from Amazon
14
Dunelm
Protect hard and wood flooring from scratches and scrapes
Especially if you’re renting, you’ll want to be sure that the wheels of your office chair aren’t damaging the floor. So, definitely pick up this PVC mat — it’ll protect your floors from daily wear, while still allowing for effortless movement.
£25 from Dunelm
15
Amazon
Make sure your phone’s got a designated home on your desk
To ensure your phone doesn’t get lost beneath paperwork, keep it on this swish aluminium stand. It’s designed to still be usable while your phone is charging, and it comes in loads of different colours.
£9.99 from Amazon
16
Not On The High Street
Use a pretty desk calendar to keep track of meetings and deadlines
Not just nice to look at, this handy desk calendar is exactly what you need if you could do with a physical way to keep track of meetings, project deadlines, and generally important dates. It comes in loads of different styles, but I love this sunny abstract print the most.
£12 from Not On The High Street
