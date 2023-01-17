Still WFH? These 14 Hacks Will Give Your Desk The Makeover It Truly Deserves

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
Although most of us will be spending a little more time in the office this year, it’s clear flexible working is still set to stick around for the foreseeable future. And as someone who’ll definitely be working from home at least a couple of days a week, I’ve decided that my desk set-up definitely deserves a bit of a refresh.
Whether you work at your kitchen table, have squeezed a desk into the corner of your living room, or have a whole home office to play with, there are some really simple ways you can upgrade your WFH spot, and kick off 2023 feeling super professional.