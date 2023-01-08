Strapped For Space? These 12 Cheap, Multifunctional Home Buys Will Sort You Out

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.



A time of flexible working, more freelancing, balancing jobs and childcare, and constantly having to adapt to rule changes... it’s safe to say the last few years have made us all masters of multi-tasking and making-do. And with that, we’ve been expecting more from our homes than ever before – no matter how small or cramped they may be.