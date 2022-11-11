Life
26 Things Everyone In Their 30s Would've Once Laughed At Owning, But Now Can't Live Without

Are you even a millennial if you haven't once had an in-depth conversation about the benefits of a cordless vacuum?

The life-changing buys that every 30-something needs to try
There are many differences between being in your 20s and in your 30s, and it often shows in terms of what you buy and the kinds of products you swear by.

Your 20s are all about learning how to adult, part of which is about moving out into your own place. Back then, the chances are you had items that had been passed down, or you resisted buying certain bits and pieces because you thought they were ‘uncool’.

Fast forward a decade, and you’re stocking up on the kind of things that, until now, you’d honestly thought you’d never buy or need.

Here’s 26 items people in their mid-30s would have probably scoffed at 10 years ago, but now can’t stop obsessing over...

1
Amazon
An air fryer that'll take the stress out of cooking
Honestly, once you try an air fryer, you will never go back. These these fat-reducing mini ovens – like this Tower 4.3 litre air fryer – take the stress out of cooking and can be used to make a whole host of foods.
£59.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A drinks trolley with room for glasses and all your go-to tipples
There's nothing quite like a drinks trolley that screams peak adulting, is there? In your 20s you probably stashed your (budget-friendly) booze in a cupboard under the sink, but once you're in 30s and can afford nicer drinks, naturally you want the bottles on full display. Now, pass me the Bolly!
£40 at Amazon
3
Amazon
Similarly, a funky wine rack
Yes the ultimate goal is a wine fridge (or even a cellar), but until those become an affordable reality, a funky rank is the perfect way of showing off your collection of wines.
£18.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
A cordless vacuum for easier cleaning
Trust me, a powerful cordless vac is a complete life-saver, and how easy they are to use and store encourages you to keep your floors cleaner than you ever have before. This lightweight vacuum from Shark features anti hair wrap technology and charges quickly – one charge also offers up to 40 minutes of run time.
£414 at Amazon
5
Amazon
A heated airer for easier (and cheaper) clothes drying
Sick of waiting for days for your washing to dry (and develop that horrible damp smell in the process) during the winter months? This energy efficient heated airer will sort that right out. Check out even more here.
£249.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
A daylight therapy lamp
For anyone who struggles with symptoms of seasonal depression, such as low mood and lack of energy during the darker months, a daylight therapy lamp can make a big impact.
£52.50 (was £69.99) at Amazon
7
Amazon
A portable clothes steamer
Why is that when you travel, regardless of how carefully you pack, your clothes always seem to end up in a crinkled mess? While you might have been fine with walking around in creased garms 10 years ago, this handheld garment steamer is a total game-changer for your travel wardrobe.
£49.99 at Amazon
8
Amazon
A slow cooker
You might remember your nan having one of these when you were a kid, but millennials now can't get enough of slow cookers, which can make a range of exciting dishes – from pulled meats, to soup and casseroles. I love this midnight blue and rose gold design on this Tower slow cooker, too.
£34.99 at Amazon
9
Amazon
Effective lumbar support that'll stop back pain in its tracks
For anyone who sits at a desk all day, back and neck pain (especially as you get older) can be all too common, so it pays to give your body effective support. This lumbar support pillow that fits on any chair works like a dream for your spine and neck.
£39.99 at Amazon
10
Amazon
A portable reading lamp
Reading in bed used to be something we just thought our parents did – that was until we hit our 30s and realised there's nothing better than falling asleep with a good book. But if you don't want to keep your other half awake by keeping a bright light on, this portable and rechargeable reading light will save you from a bedtime argument.
£7.98 (was £9.99) at Amazon
11
Amazon
A sturdy overnight bag
A good quality overnight bag can make packing to go away a hell of a lot more enjoyable, and is an investment that's definitely worth making. This design also comes with a handy travel shoe carrier.
£41.99 at Amazon
12
Amazon
An ultrasonic scent diffuser
Forget cheap plug-ins and opt for a diffuser instead. This wellbeing pod from Neom can be used with your essential oils of choice and also features an LED to add mood lighting to your room, as well as a range of timer settings. (I have this myself and can confirm it's one of the best out there.)
£95 at Amazon
13
Amazon
A super easy-to-use hair curler
You might have happily spent hours in your 20s sitting curling your hair, twisting each section painstakingly around your curling wand, but in your 30s you most likely don't have time or can't be bothered. Luckily, this super simple curler is a quick and easy way to add waves to your hair in just a few short minutes.
£47.99 at Amazon
14
Amazon
A coffee machine for tastier drinks
Instant coffee is all well and good but it doesn’t quite hit the same, does it? For easy peasy coffee making, opt for a pod machine like this Nespresso Vertuo Pop. It comes in a range of styles and can be used with a diverse range of coffee strengths. What's more is that goes from pod to cup within just 30 seconds.
£99 at Amazon
15
Amazon
Daily facial SPF
In your 30s, you become increasingly aware about the damage the sun is causing your skin, hence why wearing SPF every single day is non negotiable for many of us. This UV facial protection from Nivea (which is my go-to) is kind to skin, non-greasy, and gives your complexion that lovely matte finish.
£7.20 (was £13.45) at Amazon
16
Amazon
Posh scented candles
Instead of wasting money on cheap scented candles that are packed full of overly strong, chemically perfumes, opt for slightly more luxe candles. This subtle black pepper candle smells wonderfully fresh and earthy, and offers a clean burn.
£36.96 (was £42) at Amazon
17
Amazon
A set of fridge organisers
Once you realise how nice it is to have neat and organised fridge, there's no going back to messy unorganised chaos, so pick up this set of eight stackable storage crates now.
£27.99 (was £39.99) at Amazon
18
Amazon
A diffuser hair dryer that's less damaging to your hair
Chuck out your old hair dryer and replace it with a diffuser instead. Honestly, this handy little alternative speeds up the drying process and prevents frizziness – what more could you want?
£59.99 at Amazon
19
Amazon
A high-quality, portable speaker
Remember playing music straight out of a laptop in your room, or putting your phone in a glass if you were out in a park? Well, the days of poor-quality sound are far behind us now – so, never travel without a Bluetooth speaker, and this one from Sony is waterproof too.
£42.99 (was £55) at Amazon
20
Amazon
A fruit bowl and banana tree for easier storage
Instead of just leaving your fruit in its bags, popping it in a fruit bowl can make sure that it lasts for longer. This one also comes a banana tree so you don't have to store them separately.
£16.49 at Amazon
21
Amazon
Decent frying pans that won't burn everything you cook
You know that frying pan you've had since you left home to go to uni? Well, now is the time to chuck it out and replace it with a couple of non-stick alternatives, like these two pans from Tefal that I use day in, day out. They're perfect for everything from steak to pancakes.
£24.99 (was £36) at Amazon
22
Amazon
A gentle mood-setting light
I swear the minute you turn 30, you develop an aversion to the big light, and want to add some soft mood lighting to your abode. And nothing will give off that cosy, relaxed vibe more than this gorgeous moon lamp.
£16.99 (£20.99) at Amazon
23
Amazon
A selection of houseplants that you won't kill
There's something about having healthy (not half dead) houseplants dotted around that adds a little more of an adult vibe to your home. But if you're worried about killing them, start with this selection of hardy, easy-to-care-for ones, which are a total steal.
£28.99 at Amazon
24
Amazon
An electric wax melter for safer melting
Whether you've got kids, pets or just forget to blow candles out, an electric wax melter takes those worries away. They work by safely melting the wax instead of burning it, meaning the scent will also last longer. This ceramic design also features a pretty light display, along with a good-sized wax melting basin.
£15.99 (was £22.99) at Amazon
25
Amazon
Hyaluronic acid serum that works like an instant face lift
Prior to your 30s, skincare can often be an afterthought. But, once you reach your third decade you begin to take having a good routine a little more seriously. One hero product that all my friends rave about is hyaluronic acid, and it’s easy to see why. It plumps, smooths and rehydrates skin, giving it an instant healthy glow.
£8.99 at Amazon
26
Amazon
A hot chocolate maker
Okay, so it's all well and good standing in line at Costa for a hot chocolate (and paying an extortionate price for it, I should add) but it's so much nicer to have the luxury of not having to leave your house to get your fix. And in the long run, this Velvetiser from Hotel Chocolat will definitely save you money.
£110 at Amazon
