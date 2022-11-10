Life
shoppingHome and GardenCleaning

The Best Heated Clothes Airers To Buy If Your Washing Isn't Drying In This Weather

Psst, these game-changing airers are far more energy efficient than a tumble dryer.

Shopping Writer

All the best buys for drying your laundry inside without a tumble dryer
Mixed Retailers
All the best buys for drying your laundry inside without a tumble dryer

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Now that the weather has started to get colder, drying washing outside (or inside without putting the heating on, at great expense) has become tricky.

The other day, I hung a load of laundry on my airer expecting it to dry by the next day, instead it was still damp and had developed that godawful musty smell, which meant I had to re-wash the whole lot. Sigh.

Admittedly, I could just chuck my laundry into the tumble dryer but with the mounting energy costs, it’s just not something I’m keen to do. Especially as a typical tumble dryer costs 85p to £1.20 per hour to run. Luckily, there is another option: a heated airer. These cost, on average, between 4p and 20p per hour to run – and that’s a hell of a lot less than a tumble dryer.

Like the idea of swapping to a heated airer? We’ve rounded up a selection of the top-rated buys that are sure to make drying your washing a hell of a lot easier, even in the dead of winter...

1
The Range
This winged mini airer
Ideal for smaller homes, this fold-out heated airer features 18 heated bars for plenty of drying space. Thanks to its fold-out wings, it works like a dream for drying clothes, towels and even bedding.
£39.99 at The Range
2
Amazon
This family-sized airer comes with an insulating cover
At 1.7m tall, this mammoth airer has ample space for both hanging longer items like dresses and skirts, as well as flat-drying standard clothing across any of the 12 heated towel rails. Super hi-tech, it’s fitted with an intelligent touch screen, but can also controlled using the wireless remote.
£84.99 at Amazon
3
Lakeland
This mini three-tier heated airer
Capable of drying up to 15kg of washing at one time, this compact airer features six fold-out shelves and 13 metres of drying space. It might be small but its drying capacities are certainly mighty, with clothing drying within just a couple of hours of use.
£129.99 at Lakeland
4
Amazon
This fast drying clothes pod
This tripod airer features a fan that circulates hot air around hanging clothes, within the zipped up pod cover. This speeds up drying times, while also removing creases from clothes. With space for 12 items, this handy pod is ideal for quickly drying a smaller load.
£89.99 at Amazon
5
Dunelm
This compact airer
With a surprisingly low price and ultra low 7p per hour running costs, this mini heated airer is a total steal. It's a great option for smaller loads of washing and is ideal for more compact homes. And, despite its smaller size, it still dries quickly and efficiently.
£40 at Dunelm
6
Amazon
This lightweight heated airer
Featuring 18 heated bars, this foldable, low energy consumption airer is a great option for both smaller spaces. Despite it's smaller size, it can be used to quickly dry everything, from underwear to bedding - and everything in between.
£99.50 at Amazon
7
Amazon
This foldable heated airer (that's perfect for smaller spaces)
If your home lacks space, this folding heated airer – that can hold up to 10kg of washing – is a godsend. Whether you're drying jeans, jumpers or towels, this is sure to be a winner.
£119.99 at Amazon
8
Amazon
This heated airer cover
Okay, so not technically a heated airer, but this easy-fit heated airer cover is a total game-changer for speeding up drying times by effectively trapping hot air and circulating it around laundry. (FYI, this baby will make your heated airer even more energy efficient.)
£24.99 at Amazon
Go To Homepage
Suggest a correction