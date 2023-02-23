LifeBeautyshoppingskincare

Cut The Crap, These Are The Only Skincare Basics You Actually Need In Your Routine

Build an affordable, fuss-free skincare regime, regardless of your skin type or concerns.

Nail your simple skincare regime with these affordable essentials

As a sucker for the latest new or trending product, the skincare revolution that’s taken place over the past couple of years has done some real damage to my bank balance.

In 2019, my skincare regime consisted of a Simple cleanser and moisturiser, followed by crossing my fingers and hoping for the best. But with nothing else to do but watch TikToks and shop online, the pandemic turned me into someone with multiple different types of serums and toners, and a seven-step evening skincare routine. Totally not sustainable, and it actually ended up doing more damage to my skin than good.

So this year, I made a promise to strip it back to basics. Using the vast knowledge I gained from my cult-like skincare era, I’ve cut through all the influencing and jargon, and pulled together a selection of affordable yet reliable staple skincare products that are truly worth your time.

Whether you’re oily and breakout-prone, or dry and dehydrated, I can promise you that you’ll be impressed — but not overwhelmed — by this selection.

1
LookFantastic
If you’ve got acne-prone skin, this gel cleanser will help clear excess sebum
First up — it’s time to cleanse your skin. If you’re prone to acne or breakouts, then foaming gel formulas like this can be great for removing excess sebum and impurities. Plus, it’s enriched with blemish-fighting and exfoliating ingredients like salicylic acid and glycolic acid.
£14.95 from LookFantastic
2
Amazon
To thoroughly cleanse oily skin, go for a foam formula enriched with niacinamide
Similarly, you’ll want a cleanser that’s great at exfoliating away impurities and dead skin cells if you struggle with oiliness. But also look for the addition of niacinamide where possible, as this brilliant ingredient helps regulate and remove excess oil.
£6.40 from Amazon
3
LookFantastic
Or stick with a hydrating balm cleanser if you struggle with sensitivity and dryness
If (like me), your skin is best described as dry, sensitive, or both, then I personally cannot recommend this gorgeous cleansing balm enough. It’s soft on the skin, naturally rich in antioxidants, and feels deeply moisturising and hydrating.
£11.99 from LookFantastic
4
LookFantastic
If you fancy trying a toner, then glycolic acid is great for smoothing and brightening
If you find toner a bit of a myth, then don’t worry — you aren’t alone. But to sum it up, it’s essentially just a water-based liquid that’s used to doubly cleanse the skin, while also enriching it with other active ingredients that suit your particular skin type and concerns. A gentle exfoliator that’ll work with most skin types, this glycolic acid solution will also help combat dullness, reduce pigmentation, and give your skin a lovely glow.
£11.50 from LookFantastic
5
Amazon
Whereas this nourishing toning lotion will thoroughly clean and soothe sensitive skin
But if your skin’s a little too sensitive for glycolic acid, this oat-enriched lotion formula will gently remove any impurities, while also soothing and rebalancing the skin’s hydration. I use this every night before bed, and really swear by it.
£5.10 from Amazon
6
LookFantastic
To eliminate excess oil, try this toning lotion that’s enriched with exfoliating LHAs
For oily skin, you’ll want a toner that’s enriched with micro-exfoliating LHAs that’ll deeply clear excess out the pores, as well as tissue-shrinking astringents like alcohol and witch hazel that help tighten pores and dry out excess oil. And this toner ticks both boxes!
£13 from LookFantastic
7
Amazon
Or for an even deeper exfoliation of oily or breakout-prone skin, try this BHA toner
But if breakouts due to excess oil are becoming a real problem, give this bestselling toner a try. It’s enriched with deeply exfoliating oil-soluble salicylic acid, which is a concentrated BHA that’s capable of penetrating deep into the pores to clear blackheads and breakouts. And it’s recommended for use on both combination and oily skin.
£14 from Amazon
8
LookFantastic
Next up: serum! And hydrating hyaluronic acid is great for all skin types
This hyaluronic acid from The Inkey List is probably my hero product. Suitable for use on all skin types, hyaluronic acid can hold up to 1000x its weight in water, and will deeply penetrate the various layers of the skin. I’ve found that using it helps my face look more plump, smooth, and hydrated.
£6.99 from LookFantastic
9
LookFantastic
If you’re keen to control excess oil production and reduce redness, try niacinamide
Capable of minimising the appearance of pores, regulating oil production, and reducing the redness and inflammation associated with breakouts, niacinamide is great for oily and blemish-prone complexions.
£7.99 from LookFantastic
10
LookFantastic
Soothe congested skin with this serum that combats blemishes and blocked pores
Whatever your skin type, this 99% natural serum is just what you need if you struggle with congestion and breakouts. It’s enriched with ingredients that diminish blemish-causing bacteria, and also contains gentle ingredients like chamomile and eucalyptus that soothe any redness.
£15.30 (was £18) from LookFantastic
11
Amazon
And treat post-acne scarring with this restorative and smoothing retinol serum
But if breakouts have always been an issue, your skin might be in need of a little extra TLC. Designed to be used in the evenings only, this non-greasy serum contains three essential ceramides, encapsulated retinol, and licorice root extract, and will protect and restore the skin’s natural barrier, as well as reducing the appearance of post-acne marks.
£18.89 from Amazon
12
LookFantastic
To target signs of ageing, try this serum that boosts plumpness and elasticity
Utilising peptide technologies, amino acids and multiple hyaluronic acid complexes, this clever serum will improve the smoothness and firmness of the skin, as well as also hydrating and plumping to help reduce the appearance of fine lines and crow’s feet. It’ll essentially help target all those telltale signs of ageing.
£14.30 from LookFantastic
13
LookFantastic
And for dull and tired skin, try this serum that’s enriched with brightening vitamin C
Vitamin C is an antioxidant ingredient that’s suitable for all skin types, and helps mitigate the effects of the sun and pollution on the skin, as well as tackle dark spots and hyperpigmentation. Great for anyone looking for more of a glow, this brilliant serum will refresh and replenish your skin, and leave it silky soft. Just remember to apply it in the mornings — not the evenings.
£11.99 from LookFantastic
14
LookFantastic
For puffy under eyes, try out this anti-inflammatory caffeine eye cream
Before moving on to moisturiser, it’s well worth applying an eye cream. As a perpetually sleepy person, I genuinely couldn’t function without this caffeine one in the mornings. As well as smelling delicious, glorious antioxidant caffeine will protect the under eyes against environmental aggressors, as well as de-puff those treacherous eye bags. Plus, this invigorating serum has also been enriched with ingredients that help stimulate collagen production, and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
£9.99 from LookFantastic
15
Amazon
If you’ve got relatively dry skin, use this moisturising lotion during the daytime
Time to moisturise! If you’ve got normal to dry skin, this lightweight lotion is the perfect hydrating formula for daytime use. It contains three essential ceramides that are designed to protect the skin’s barrier, and also provides broad-spectrum SPF 25 protection.
£12 from Amazon
16
Amazon
And at night time, lather on this super thick and nourishing cream
This stuff smells kind of odd, but is my go-to moisturiser for bedtime. Made from 100% certified natural ingredients like organic and nourishing sunflower seed oil and soothing pansy extract, it’s immensely hydrating and moisturising for dry and rough skin. And the formula is super rich, so a little truly goes a long way.
£7.66 from Amazon
17
LookFantastic
Try this if you’re after a brightening and plumping daytime moisturiser
In my opinion, this priming moisturiser is perfect for wearing underneath make-up. It’s slightly pink in colour, but melts seamlessly into the skin — and its blend of kombucha and fermented ginger help give the skin a radiant and plump appearance, and leaves behind a dewy glow.
£19 from LookFantastic
18
LookFantastic
Or go for this lightweight gel formula if oiliness is an issue
Designed with oily and blemish-prone skin in mind, this dual-action gel formula uses salicylic and lipo-hydroxy acids to decongest the pores and smooth and clarify the skin’s texture, and niacinamide and zinc PCA to hydrate and brighten. Expect pores that appear minimised, and a mattified finish.
£18.50 from LookFantastic
19
Amazon
Finally, you should never leave the house in the daytime without applying SPF
Even in winter, SPF is a skincare essential for all. Suitable for use on all skin types, this non-greasy and super lightweight SPF 50 mist will work both over and under make-up to protect your skin from harmful UV rays, and has also been enriched with hyaluronic acid for added hydration.
£6.18 from Amazon
20
Amazon
(Oh, also, have these hydrocolloid patches on hand for dealing with active breakouts)
Okay, so these hydrocolloid patches definitely won’t be needed everyday, but I couldn’t bring myself to not include them on this list. Suitable for literally all skin types, they act as a protective cover to stop you from picking or popping, and will visibly extract the pus straight out of your spot. Just trust me — they’re well worth keeping in your bathroom cupboard.
£5.99 from Amazon
