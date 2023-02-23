Cut The Crap, These Are The Only Skincare Basics You Actually Need In Your Routine

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
As a sucker for the latest new or trending product, the skincare revolution that’s taken place over the past couple of years has done some real damage to my bank balance.
In 2019, my skincare regime consisted of a Simple cleanser and moisturiser, followed by crossing my fingers and hoping for the best. But with nothing else to do but watch TikToks and shop online, the pandemic turned me into someone with multiple different types of serums and toners, and a seven-step evening skincare routine. Totally not sustainable, and it actually ended up doing more damage to my skin than good.
So this year, I made a promise to strip it back to basics. Using the vast knowledge I gained from my cult-like skincare era, I’ve cut through all the influencing and jargon, and pulled together a selection of affordable yet reliable staple skincare products that are truly worth your time.
Whether you’re oily and breakout-prone, or dry and dehydrated, I can promise you that you’ll be impressed — but not overwhelmed — by this selection.