We Tried and Tested These 19 Products, And It Turned Out They *Actually* Work

If you’ve ever been let down, or even ‘catfished’, by something you’ve bought online then you’ll know the feeling of a cleaning product not quite leaving the shine you expected it to, or an eye cream that left you wondering what it even did.
Therefore, we decided to put these products to the test to see whether they really work as they claim online.
Spoiler alert: They did – check our reviews below...
Turns out buying some great sports bras actually did make me go to the gym more, despite my doubts.
This removal spray banished the unsightly marks from my ceiling where nothing else had worked.
Having tried this heated air rack myself, I'm honestly not sure how I lived (or got ready for work) without one.
After a sleeping mask that really won't let light in? I just bought myself this sleep mask that has an adjustable wire in its nose cover, and I'm never going back.
This set of four ultra-fluffy pillows is perfect for fellow side sleepers.
This beautiful washed cotton set looks and feels exactly like real linen (which usually costs around £250 per bedding set – yikes).
I thought this retinol eye cream was too cheap to work until I tried it.
This shower shield solution means that I don't have to worry about fingerprints or shampoo stains forming on my glass or metal surfaces.
I didn't think there was a topcoat out there that would give my fidgety, nail polish-picking self a long-lasting manicure, but that's exactly what this Seche Vite topcoat does.
This incredible descaler spray transformed my shower head in no time.
This levomenthol-infused stick relieves me of my headache symptoms in just a couple of minutes!
I'm almost embarrassed to tell you how much money I wasted on skincare before the pros recommended CeraVe's hydrating cleanser.
This anti-fog cloth is an absolute game-changer for people who wear glasses.
I genuinely prefer this inexpensive heat protector spray to pricier alternatives.
These reusable copper lint rollers will de-fuzz your sofa, clothes, and carpets in a few simple strokes.
This Aquaphor lip balm has been the only salve for my dry, cracked lips.
I avoid having to deep-clean the limescale from my kettle by using this drop-in descaler ball instead.
These machine-washable bamboo rounds will frankly leave your disposable ones in the dust.
These drain sticks keep my plugholes clean on a day-to-day basis.