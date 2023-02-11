We Tried and Tested These 19 Products, And It Turned Out They *Actually* Work

Turns out buying some great sports bras actually did make me go to the gym more, despite my doubts.

They're long enough to double up as a gym top IMO, and I love their breathable (and pretty) cross-strap backs. Crucially, the support these give me is something else – I honestly think I've missed fewer classes since buying these cute and comfy options. Also, let's pretend this sweaty-haired, loo-heavy photo is because I'm being authentic and not because I forgot to take a pic until after my class, thanks.

They come in sizes XS-XXL, and have eight colour combos. I find they're true to size.