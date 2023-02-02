LifeshoppingHome and Gardenhome

If TikTok Is Just For Kids, Then How Come I Found These Super Useful Home Hacks On There?

Yes, we're spilling the secret of TikTok's handiest home products

 and  

Freelance journalist

These hacks will have you downloading TikTok in no time
Amazon
These hacks will have you downloading TikTok in no time

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

You’re either a TikTok connoisseur or you straight up refuse to download the app – there’s no in between. But who said the viral app is only for kids? Its videos have expanded from viral dances and funny challenges to include its users sharing their very own home hacks, favourite Amazon purchases and cleaning tips and tricks.

From a fizz-keeping lid to stop your canned drinks from falling flat, to pan lid holders that fit neatly on your cupboard doors, TikTok is the place to get ahead of the game by finding the new and trending products taking users by storm.

But if that hasn’t made you decide to download it already, don’t worry because we’ve put together a list of the most useful home hacks to come from the app...

1
Amazon
Protect your surfaces whilst drying your dishes with this sink mat
Dress up your sink with this helpful mat that protects your surfaces from scratches, whilst drying your dishes, pans, and cutlery at the same time. Its clever open grid design means you won't get any dirty water build-up either.
£5.43 at Amazon
2
Amazon
This magnetic kitchen roll holder is a home essential
Free up your worktop space by attaching this to any surface around the house, using its heavy duty magnets, and conveniently grab paper towels as and when you need.
£11.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
This over-bath airer just makes sense
Forget awkwardly trying to walk around your airer or having all your laundry on display with this over-bath drying rack. Just fit to the sides of your tub and hang your wet clothes out of sight to dry.
£29.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
This tough putty secures any breakable items from falling
If you're looking to secure your breakables to prevent them from falling, this putty might just be what you've been searching for. You don't even have to worry about leaving marks or removing paint from your walls, as this stuff claims to be non-damaging to surfaces.
£9.73 at Amazon
5
Amazon
This loo brush dispenses your cleaning product of choice as you clean
You don't need to keep a bottle of cleaner by your toilet with this smart loo brush that dispenses your cleaning product as you scrub. Simply press the button on the handle and refill with liquid. The holder even has a removable base which absorbs any excess dripping water.
£10.98 at Amazon
6
Amazon
Save your cans from going flat with this fizz-keeper
Why waste half a can of your favourite fizzy drink when you can snap this handy re-pressurising lid onto an opened can, and save it from going flat.
£8.95 for one at Amazon
7
Amazon
Sit this extendable colander over your sink for easy use
Say bye bye to multi-tasking with colanders that are slipping and sliding around the sink with this adjustable sink strainer. Rest on either side of your sink to wash your fruit and veggies and strain your pasta with ease.
£9.99 at Amazon
8
Amazon
Cooking will never be the same again with this easy garlic peeler
You won't get garlic-smelling hands anymore with this silicone peeling tube. Cut off the head of the clove and place it into the peeler, then gently rub the tube between your hands and watch the garlic skin peel away in seconds.
£3.99 at Amazon
9
Amazon
Get the most out of your jars with these scraper tools
You can now reach every last drop of your jars or bottles thanks to these scraper tools. With six different sizes, each scraper is double-ended with a spatula and small spoon so you can scoop product out from every crevice.
£5.59 for six at Amazon
10
Amazon
Declutter your worktops with this multifunctional rack
Whether you're wanting somewhere to place your cleaning products and hang your cloths, or you're on the hunt for a nifty spice rack, this magnetic shelf also comes with a towel holder attached underneath.
£14.39 at Amazon
11
Amazon
These silicone grippers make opening jars a whole lot easier
You might know the jar opening struggle, but with these rubber gripper pads you'll be able to open even the stiffest of jar lids.
£3.89 for four at Amazon
12
Amazon
Get organised thanks to this magnetic weekly fridge planner
This whiteboard fridge planner is great for managing work, home, or school life. Make important memos, plan your meals for the week or make note of your shopping list, then simply wipe off and start again.
£7.95 at Amazon
13
Amazon
Easily drain your tins with this snap-on tin strainer
Snap this handy kitchen gadget onto your tin and flip it upside down in the sink. You can carry on with your other meal prep as the juices drain, and by the time you return its ready to use.
£5.56 for one at Amazon
14
Amazon
These reusable baking sheets are a great investment
You don't have to mess around with rolls of baking paper with these reusable sheets. Coming in four different sizes, these silicone mats turn any tray into a non-stick surface so you can save your money on oil, sprays and parchment.
£10.69 for four at Amazon
15
Amazon
Organise your pan lids with these holders that sit inside your cupboard doors
These pan lid holders will save you from clattering around your cupboards to find the perfect sized lid that matches your pan. Stick on your cupboard doors or inside deep drawers to make that everyday search a lot less stressful (and noisy).
£11.99 for four at Amazon
16
Amazon
This corner sink strainer cleanly catches kitchen waste
Placed in the corner of your sink, this strainer catches your kitchen waste in a useful bag instead of clogging up your drain. Once full, just take the mesh bag off and throw away before popping a new one on.
£7.99 at Amazon
17
Amazon
Make light work of cleaning with this rubber broom
With a telescopic handle, this rubber broom can be used both indoors and outdoors, to sweep patios and decking or even remove pet hairs from carpets.
£7.00 at Amazon
