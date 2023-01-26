LifeFoodshoppingHome and Garden

Hate Your Tiny Kitchen? 15 Sneaky Ways To Maximise Your Space And Storage

Good things come in small packages…and from Amazon.

We're channelling a stress-free kitchen environment for 2023
Have you reached boiling point with your small kitchen? Whether you’re trying to dish up dinner on worktops cluttered with appliances, or have cupboards that make anything impossible to find, a tiny cooking space can make the simplest of tasks seem ten times harder.

If everything is stacking up and leaving you stressed and unmotivated to cook, we’ve got some quick and easy solutions to help. Sure, we might not be able to make your kitchen bigger, but these products will help make the smallest of spaces more workable and less overwhelming...

1
Amazon
Drying your dishes has never been easier than with this all-in-one kitchen storage
Clear your kitchen surfaces of clutter with this dish drying rack that hangs neatly over your sink. With space for all your freshly washed plates, bowls, cutlery, and cups (and even your washing-up liquid) to be stacked in one place. With the excess water dripping straight into your sink, you’re getting more kitchen space and less cleaning up.
£40.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
These storage drawers add a new tier to your cupboards
Get more out of your kitchen units with these two-tier slide-out storage drawers. With a top basket and bottom sliding drawer, this cabinet organiser maximises vertical space. Even when filled with heavy cleaning products from under your sink, the non-slip legs will make sure it firmly stands without toppling over.
£20.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
This turntable will make finding the ketchup so much easier
Rooting through your sauces will be a task of the past with this spinning plate. With raised edges and rotating 360°, pop your sauces on this must-have kitchen accessory and then into your fridge or cupboard for a stress-free search.
£10.98 at Amazon
4
Amazon
Tuck your sink’s accessories away neatly in one place
The smart two-compartment design of this compact holder frees up space whilst also making a home for your washing up liquid, sponges, and scourers. Forget dumping your damp tools in the wet sink, as its ventilated base and hanging rail helps them air dry quicker.
£13.99 at Amazon
5
Amazon
This storage gem can be easily moved around with its wheels
With four tiers of roomy baskets, this sturdy rolling cart is a great non-permanent addition to a kitchen. Its 360° rotating wheels can be locked when you find a temporary keeping place, whether it’s beside you as you’re cooking or tucked away in the corner of the room.
£69.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
Use up the free space above your cupboards with these compact baskets
Why not make the most of the space you have got in your kitchen with these plastic baskets? Made using a tough plastic and with helpful side handles, you’ll easily be able to slide these off your cupboard tops before filling them up to your heart’s desire.
£16.55 for six at Amazon
7
Amazon
Unlock a new shelf in your kitchen by hanging this off your fridge
If finding space in your cupboards is always a mission, this rack is designed to slot right on the side of your fridge. With three shelves to host your spices, jars, and cups, and a hanging rail for your tea towels and tongs, this simple design is simply a saviour.
£29.95 at Amazon
8
Amazon
Gain another free drawer with this compact cutlery tray
Who says cutlery has to take up an entire drawer? With this organiser you can cut down the busyness of your cutlery drawer as they efficiently stack on top of each other. Each section is also easily labelled with an icon, so you won’t be picking up a spoon instead of a fork.
£15.28 at Amazon
9
Amazon
Unravelling kitchen roll has never been so easy than with this holder
If you can never find a convenient yet neat home for your kitchen roll, then this holder is going to be your new best friend. If you’re renting, you don’t even have to damage your wall or cabinets, with its peelable sticky back. Just press and hold onto a smooth surface for a couple of seconds and it’s ready to use.
£11.99 at Amazon
10
Amazon
Declutter the top of your microwave with this foldable rack
This adjustable metal rack sits smartly over your microwave, adding an extra shelf to your countertop and three side hooks to hang utensils. Adjust and expand the width of the rack to fit your very own microwave, without having to worry about scratching your surfaces all thanks to its suction cup legs.
£39.99 at Amazon
11
Amazon
Is your mug cupboard crowded? This shelf rack is the solution
Holding up to ten mugs, this shelf hanger organises your crowded cups in a stylishly clean and tidy way, just slide onto your shelf and you’re ready to start hanging. You can also use this rack to hang your damp tea towels out to dry.
£7.99 at Amazon
12
Amazon
These covers will transform your hob into more surface space
If you struggle with not having enough worktop space when making dinner, say hello to these sleek disguising hob covers. With height-adjusting feet to fit any size hob, you can use this extra space to chop and prepare food.
£36.40 for two at Amazon
13
Amazon
Say bye to messy drawers with these organisers
With four different sizes, clean up your drawers by arranging your utensils, snacks, or tins using any combination of this 14-piece clear tray set. Made from hard plastic, this durable organisation tool is a tidy game-changer – they’re also easy to clean with a damp soapy sponge.
£15.99 at Amazon
14
Amazon
This clip-on shelf will take your cupboard organisation to the next level
Make use of extra space in your cupboards with this handy clip-on shelf. Whether you fill it with your boxes of tinfoil, rolls of bin liners, or a bag of spaghetti, this organiser gives you two open-ended compartments to stuff. Easily install and secure with strong tape, and you’re ready to go.
£12 at Amazon
15
Amazon
Pop your mops on the wall out of the way
If you’re like us and wondering where to store your mop, that’s also out of the way, this wall holder is the answer. With five slots, to hold anything from brooms and mops to brushes and umbrellas, this trusty rack will help you ace your organisation.
£11.99 at Amazon
