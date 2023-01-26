Hate Your Tiny Kitchen? 15 Sneaky Ways To Maximise Your Space And Storage

Drying your dishes has never been easier than with this all-in-one kitchen storage

Clear your kitchen surfaces of clutter with this dish drying rack that hangs neatly over your sink. With space for all your freshly washed plates, bowls, cutlery, and cups (and even your washing-up liquid) to be stacked in one place. With the excess water dripping straight into your sink, you’re getting more kitchen space and less cleaning up.