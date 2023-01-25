30 Products That Went Viral On TikTok And Now It's Time For You To Get On Board With

LifewellbeingBeautyshopping

If you didn’t know already, then let me be the first to tell you that TikTok has quickly become the best place for finding out about any new and exciting products.

From the famous weighted hula hoop that’s making fitness at home far more fun, to the cult-favourite cleansing balm that literally melts the make-up off your face, you’ll find all the viral TikTok products from 2022 in this list that you might have missed out on.

1
Amazon
Add a glow to your complexion with the Collection Cosmetics Filter Finish primer.
Price: £6.99 – available in four shades.
2
Amazon
This nifty gadget has a built-in spray and a microfibre side to clean smudges and fingerprints off your screen.
Price: £7.99 – available in four colours.
3
Amazon
Add this weighted hula hoop to your workout routine that aims to strengthen your core.
Price: £16.98
4
Amazon
This dual wax warmer allows you to roll hot wax onto your skin without causing a mess.
Price: £26.98
5
Amazon
Elemis' pro-collagen cleansing balm will melt your makeup off, as well as leaving your skin feeling soft and glowy.
Price: £11.44
6
Amazon
Yup, I'll definitely be investing in this Stanley reusable travel tumbler.
Price: £35.92
7
Amazon
If you prefer a bottle with timed markings, check out this one.
Price: £9.99 – available in six colours.
8
Amazon
Give yourself at-home lash extensions thanks to this set of individual cluster lashes.
Price: £5.59 for 45 lashes.
9
Amazon
Brighten your smile with these teeth whitening strips that get to work in just 30 minutes.
Price: £18.99 for 40 strips.
10
Amazon
Fight bad breath for up to 12 hours thanks to this alcohol-free mouthwash.
Price: £9.33 for 500ml.
11
Amazon
Keep your makeup in place all day while also leaving your skin feeling hydrated with Bobbi Brown's enriched primer.
Price: £14.50 for 7ml.
12
Amazon
Check out these beauty spatulas that allow you to scoop out your skincare or makeup without using your fingers.
Price: £4.09 for a pack of three.
13
Amazon
L'Oréal's Infallible powder foundation provides long lasting coverage that will keep your skin looking matte without feeling dry or cakey.
Price: £9.99-£12.99 depending on shade – it's available in 13 shades.
14
Amazon
This e.l.f halo glow setting powder blurs fine lines and minimises the appearance of pores.
Price: £8.00 – it's available in two shades.
15
Amazon
Add these silicone separators to your basket if your toes feel as though they're overlapping whenever you wear shoes.
Price: £9.95 for a pack of four.
16
Amazon
Why have regular claw clips when you can nab these flower-shaped ones instead?
Price: £9.98 for a set of eight.
17
Amazon
I can't imagine anything more aesthetic to make notes with than this set of ballpoint pens.
Price: £6.98 for a set of five pens.
18
Amazon
If you have dry or rough-textured skin, check out this Weleda skin food moisturiser that will nourish and hydrate.
Price: £12.49
19
Amazon
Almost every makeup routine on my FYP has included this Embryolisse concentrated milk cream, with users claiming it provides a super hydrated base.
Price: £16.62
20
Amazon
Switch up your desk thanks to this pastel Bluetooth keyboard.
Price: £33.99
21
Amazon
Ariana Grande's fragrance 'Cloud' has become a TikTok fave. It boasts a sweet scent with notes of coconut, praline, lavender, pear, and vanilla.
Price: £47.00 for 100ml.
22
Amazon
Or how about this Sol de Janeiro 71 hair and body mist that smells good enough to eat?
Price: £23.90 for 90ml.
23
Amazon
I don't know about you, but I really can't miss out on adding their Bum Bum cream to my basket too.
Price: £34.99
24
Amazon
Tackle any blemishes with this COSRX patches that will lift out any gunk in your spots.
Price: £5.99 for 24 patches.
25
Amazon
Weatherproof your hair thanks to this WOW dream coat spray. Not only does it act as a heat protectant, but it will also leave your hair silky smooth, avoiding frizz and humidity.
Price: £27.00
26
Amazon
If you're looking to encourage hair growth, then check out this rosemary oil that works by stimulating the scalp.
Price: £6.89
27
Amazon
This got2b brow gel will hold the hairs in place all day long without feeling sticky.
Price: £4.00
28
Amazon
Tackle overgrown eyebrow hairs or peach fuzz without the salon cost thanks to these facial razors.
Price: £2.99 for a set of six.
29
Amazon
Ever since TikTok introduced me to these dashboard ducks, I knew I had to share them with you.
Price: £9.99 for a set of two.
30
Amazon
Finally, treat yourself to soft, hydrated lips thanks to this Laneige lip sleeping mask.
Price: £14.99
