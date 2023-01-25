30 Products That Went Viral On TikTok And Now It's Time For You To Get On Board With

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
If you didn’t know already, then let me be the first to tell you that TikTok has quickly become the best place for finding out about any new and exciting products.
From the famous weighted hula hoop that’s making fitness at home far more fun, to the cult-favourite cleansing balm that literally melts the make-up off your face, you’ll find all the viral TikTok products from 2022 in this list that you might have missed out on.
Add a glow to your complexion with the Collection Cosmetics Filter Finish primer.
This nifty gadget has a built-in spray and a microfibre side to clean smudges and fingerprints off your screen.
Add this weighted hula hoop to your workout routine that aims to strengthen your core.
This dual wax warmer allows you to roll hot wax onto your skin without causing a mess.
Elemis' pro-collagen cleansing balm will melt your makeup off, as well as leaving your skin feeling soft and glowy.
Yup, I'll definitely be investing in this Stanley reusable travel tumbler.
If you prefer a bottle with timed markings, check out this one.
Give yourself at-home lash extensions thanks to this set of individual cluster lashes.
Brighten your smile with these teeth whitening strips that get to work in just 30 minutes.
Fight bad breath for up to 12 hours thanks to this alcohol-free mouthwash.
Keep your makeup in place all day while also leaving your skin feeling hydrated with Bobbi Brown's enriched primer.
Check out these beauty spatulas that allow you to scoop out your skincare or makeup without using your fingers.
L'Oréal's Infallible powder foundation provides long lasting coverage that will keep your skin looking matte without feeling dry or cakey.
This e.l.f halo glow setting powder blurs fine lines and minimises the appearance of pores.
Add these silicone separators to your basket if your toes feel as though they're overlapping whenever you wear shoes.
Why have regular claw clips when you can nab these flower-shaped ones instead?
I can't imagine anything more aesthetic to make notes with than this set of ballpoint pens.
If you have dry or rough-textured skin, check out this Weleda skin food moisturiser that will nourish and hydrate.
Almost every makeup routine on my FYP has included this Embryolisse concentrated milk cream, with users claiming it provides a super hydrated base.
Switch up your desk thanks to this pastel Bluetooth keyboard.
Ariana Grande's fragrance 'Cloud' has become a TikTok fave. It boasts a sweet scent with notes of coconut, praline, lavender, pear, and vanilla.
Or how about this Sol de Janeiro 71 hair and body mist that smells good enough to eat?
I don't know about you, but I really can't miss out on adding their Bum Bum cream to my basket too.
Tackle any blemishes with this COSRX patches that will lift out any gunk in your spots.
Weatherproof your hair thanks to this WOW dream coat spray. Not only does it act as a heat protectant, but it will also leave your hair silky smooth, avoiding frizz and humidity.
If you're looking to encourage hair growth, then check out this rosemary oil that works by stimulating the scalp.
This got2b brow gel will hold the hairs in place all day long without feeling sticky.
Tackle overgrown eyebrow hairs or peach fuzz without the salon cost thanks to these facial razors.
Ever since TikTok introduced me to these dashboard ducks, I knew I had to share them with you.
Finally, treat yourself to soft, hydrated lips thanks to this Laneige lip sleeping mask.
