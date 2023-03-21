20 Ways To Spruce Up Your Small Garden Or Balcony In Time For Spring

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
After spending the last four months tripping over each other in our small one bedroom flat, it’s safe to say that my boyfriend and I are desperate to get back out onto our beloved balcony. Only 3m x 1.5m in size, it’s by no means a big space — but we’re determined to make the absolute most of it now that the weather’s improving.
Whether you’ve got a petite patio, a tiny terrace, or a balcony like us, it’s definitely possible to turn your precious patch of outdoor space into the perfect spot for al fresco drinks, a morning coffee, or even doing a bit of work.
Clearly, with the unpredictable nature of English weather, we can’t guarantee you still won’t want to have a few blankets on hand – but these space-saving seating options, and stylish yet practical accessories are sure to help you turn your small and unassuming outdoor space into your home’s best feature...