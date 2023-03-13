Can't Get Comfy In Bed? Here Are 20 Things To Try Before Buying A Whole New Mattress

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
When you’re really struggling to get comfortable in bed, we’re all quick to immediately blame the mattress, and set our sights on having to inevitably save up for a new one. But thankfully, there are actually loads of far less costly ways you can make your bed that bit more cosy, and ensure that you’ve set yourself up well for a good night’s sleep.
Whether your neck and back are suffering at the hands of your lumpy and hard sub-par mattress, or you just can’t seem to get your body and mind properly relaxed for bedtime, I’m hopeful that these ideas should make snuggling down to sleep a far more comfortable and quick experience.