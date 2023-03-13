LifewellbeingshoppingSleep

Can't Get Comfy In Bed? Here Are 20 Things To Try Before Buying A Whole New Mattress

These simple sleep aides and swaps should help you feel far more cosy come bedtime

These handy bedtime additions will make drifting off to sleep an easy feat

When you’re really struggling to get comfortable in bed, we’re all quick to immediately blame the mattress, and set our sights on having to inevitably save up for a new one. But thankfully, there are actually loads of far less costly ways you can make your bed that bit more cosy, and ensure that you’ve set yourself up well for a good night’s sleep.

Whether your neck and back are suffering at the hands of your lumpy and hard sub-par mattress, or you just can’t seem to get your body and mind properly relaxed for bedtime, I’m hopeful that these ideas should make snuggling down to sleep a far more comfortable and quick experience.

1
Kally Sleep
Swap your standard pillow for one that can be adjusted to suit your sleeping style
More often than not, it’s actually your pillows that are causing problems with your comfort. Whether you sleep on your front, back, or side, this clever one can be adjusted in both height and firmness to suit your particular needs — so you’re guaranteed to end up feeling far more comfortable.
£49.99 from John Lewis & Partners
2
Amazon
Or if neck or shoulder pain is a real problem, try out this orthopaedic option
Ergonomically designed to follow the natural curve and alignment of your body, this contoured pillow is worth purchasing if discomfort in your neck and shoulders is hindering your sleep. It’s great for all sleeping styles, and seems to have really helped reviewers.
£35.99 (was £59.99) from Amazon
3
Dunelm
Use a knee pillow to lessen aches and pains in the hips or lower back
Designed with side-sleepers in mind, this contour pillow will gently cradle your thighs in a natural position, and therefore keeps your hips, legs, and knees aligned while you sleep. So, it’s great for anyone who struggles with hip, knee, or lower back pain.
£19.99 from Dunelm
4
Amazon
Use this handy gap filler to avoid losing your pillows down the back of the bed
Sick of waking up in the middle of the night with a sore neck, and wondering where your pillows have gone? This clever wedge fills any gap between the mattress and the headboard or wall, and helps keep your pillows in their proper place.
£49.37 from Amazon
5
Dunelm
If pregnancy aches are the problem, this body pillow will provide support
Pregnancy causing you sleep problems? Whether you wrap your leg around it and hug it, or use it as a bolster cushion to provide support for your back while sleeping on your side, this pillow will help you get more comfy at bedtime. It's also good if you fancy just having a little cuddle at night, too.
£34 from Dunelm
6
Amazon
Or even go for this U-shaped option that you’ll use well beyond pregnancy
With over 52,000 five-star reviews, it’s safe to say that this pillow is a popular choice. Whether you’re in need of support while pregnant, or just like the idea of being cocooned while you sleep, this U-shaped pillow won’t let you down.
£57.45 from Amazon
7
Amazon
If you’re constantly cold at night, this electric underblanket will keep you cosy
As someone who’s always cold, I’ve found having an electric underblanket key for keeping me cosy and comfortable at night. This one has three heat settings to choose from, comes in three different sizes, and costs as little as 1p per hour to run.
£33.58 from Amazon
8
Amazon
If you get anxious at night time, a weighted blanket will provide comfort and security
Perhaps anxiety is stopping you from getting properly comfy? Great for anxious sleepers, using a weighted blanket has been proven to provide a sense of security and grounding — which helps stimulate the release of melatonin, and therefore calm any nerves.
£33.99 from Amazon
9
John Lewis & Partners
Or you could even just try wearing an eye mask with a weighted filling
If you’re not sure you’ve got the space to store a weighted blanket, then why not try an eye mask instead? Providing the same grounding effect, it’ll help calm you before you sleep, as well as also blocking out any light.
£15 from John Lewis & Partners
10
John Lewis & Partners
Try out this super soft topper if you’re keen to make your mattress more comfy
A high-quality mattress can be really expensive, so even if you think the one you’ve got is the primary cause of your sleep issues, then it’s still worth trying out a topper before you fully replace it. For lumpy and hard mattresses that could do with an extra layer, look no further than this super soft and light mattress topper.
£50 from John Lewis & Partners
11
Amazon
Or go for this orthopaedic one if you’re dealing with aches and pains
But if your discomfort is more down to a lack of support, then indulge in this extra layer of luxury that’s been orthopedically approved. This one boasts hydro-foam that supports the correct alignment of your back, neck and hips, has gel-infused technology that reacts to your body-temperature and keeps you cool, and boasts a hypoallergenic and breathable bamboo cover.
£139.95 from Amazon
12
Amazon
Swap your standard pillowcases for breathable silk ones with hair and skin benefits
If you find yourself getting hot and itchy at nighttime, then perhaps it’s worth swapping your pillowcases out for some silk ones? Hypoallergenic, non-absorbent, and super breathable, silk is super comfy to sleep on, and also actively maintains the moisture levels of your hair and skin overnight.
£25.85 from Amazon
13
John Lewis & Partners
And spritz them with this bestselling spray when it’s time to snooze
This award-winning aromatherapeutic superblend of lavender, vetivert and camomile will leave your body and mind feeling calm and ready for sleep. Simply spritz your pillow before it’s time to snooze.
£21 from John Lewis & Partners
14
Amazon
If your quality of sleep is poor, magnesium supplements could really help
My co-worker takes magnesium every day, and swears that she’s noticed a significant improvement to her sleep. As well as promoting muscle recovery and relieving stiff joints, magnesium helps to support a deeper night’s sleep with its soothing qualities, and also ensures your energy levels are consistent and slow-releasing throughout the day.
£21 from Amazon
15
Amazon
And so could getting into the habit of sipping on soothing night-time tea before bed
I’m all about putting a solid bedtime routine in place so my mind and body are fully aware that it’s time to start winding down. This soothing herbal blend of oatflower, lavender and limeflower smells and tastes delicious, and has become a staple addition to my evening.
£14.57 from Amazon
16
Dunelm
Hang these thermal blackout curtains to ensure your room stays warm and dark
If you can only sleep in pitch-black, these curtains are well worth buying. Finished with a blackout coating to reduce unwanted light, they’ll keep your room nice and dark, as well as making sure no draughts sneak in while you’re sleeping.
From £15 at Dunelm
17
Dunelm
If you’re dealing with a flimsy duvet, ditch it for a more plump and luxurious option
A spin in the tumble dryer not enough to bring your flimsy and feeble duvet back to life? Then get yourself a new one that feels super full, luxurious, and plump.
£60 from Dunelm
18
Amazon
And cover it with this seriously silky and soft bamboo bedding set
Truly the fabric of the future, bamboo is not only great for the environment, but also super soft, silky, and breathable to sleep under. Made from 100% organically grown bamboo viscose, this simple yet sophisticated set has a 320 thread count, and comes in various different sizes and colours.
£145 from Amazon
19
LookFantastic
Get your mind and body properly relaxed for bedtime with this essential oil scent
Once you’ve perfected your pillow set-up, and got your bedding just how you like it, it’s well worth considering any holistic ways you can curate a relaxing atmosphere. Designed with blissful bedtimes in mind, this essential oil aromatherapy blend would really help set a restful tone for the evening, when used with an electric diffuser.
£20 from LookFantastic
20
LookFantastic
And enjoy a relaxing bedtime soak with this bath milk from the same range
But to take it one step further, slowly drizzle this botanical bath milk from the same range under warm running water, and swirl it around the tub to release its aromas. Perfect for an evening soak by candlelight, the relaxing properties of the Ayurvedic plant, Ashwagandha, will help you relax and unwind.
£30 from LookFantastic
