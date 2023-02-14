LifeshoppingHome and GardenGardening

Want A Gorgeous Garden For Summer? Then These Are The Simple Jobs You Need To Do Now

Whether you’re green-fingered or not, future you will thank you for putting a little bit of groundwork in now.

Do these simple garden jobs now so you're not left with loads to sort out in Spring
With the cold temperatures still set to stick around for a couple more months, it’s safe to say that our gardens and patios are far from the top of our priorities lists right now.

But as nice as it would be to ignore the outdoors until spring, there are definitely some jobs to be done now if you want maximum enjoyment from your garden throughout the summer.

From picking up your garden furniture now before the prices go up, to digging out any moss and weeds that have grown between your paving slabs, consider this your February and March checklist for your outdoor space...

1
Amazon
Stay on top of fallen leaves and twigs by regularly getting the rake out
When – as always – a heatwave suddenly appears out of nowhere in April, you’ll be really annoyed with your past self if you’ve got to clear five months worth of fallen leaves off the grass before you can wheel the barbecue out. So, get yourself a telescopic rake, and make a start now.
£19.99 from Amazon
2
Argos
And pop them straight in a composter to make mulch for your beds and borders
If you’re planning to do some more planting this year, then throwing those fallen leaves away would be a real waste. Instead, pop them in this composter, regularly add any organic waste like egg shells and coffee grounds, and you’ll have homemade mulch to feed your beds and borders next year.
£35 from Argos
3
Amazon
Use a pressure washer to quickly clean up your patio or decking
Sometimes, a good thorough clean is all your patio or decking needs to get it looking great once again. Perfect for the job, this high-pressure washer comes with multiple wands to work with, and intelligent app support that’ll help you customise your clean.
£119 from Amazon
4
Dunelm
Nab your rattan furniture now before prices inevitably soar in spring
As soon as the sun starts making an appearance in about March, you can bet that searches for rattan furniture will soar, and before you know it everything will inevitably be sold out. So, get ahead of the game by securing a set now — without having to pay over the odds.
£279 from Dunelm
5
Amazon
And store any cushions in a large weatherproof box to keep them protected
But if you’re getting your furniture ahead of time, you’ll need to have somewhere to store your cushions. This sturdy box is perfect for the job, and has plenty of space to fit other bits and bobs like blankets and gardening tools.
£94.95 (was £126.95) from Amazon
6
Amazon
Make way for new growth by pruning plants and foliage with a pair of shears
Before you can start thinking about adding any new bulbs or seeds, it’s well worth using a pair of secateurs to trim back any overgrown branches, and do any deadheading and pruning on your existing plants, so that they’re in the best possible shape for spring.
£22.96 (were £29.95) from Amazon
7
Amazon
If you’ve got pets, then make sure you’ve cleared the grass of their mess
When it’s cold and dark, it’s totally understandable if the thought of picking up dog or cat poo in the garden doesn’t really sound appealing. But, do your future barefoot self a favour now, and do a thorough sweep of the grass with a pooper scooper before the summer months arrive.
£15.55 from Amazon
8
Amazon
Reshape and neaten up any overgrown hedges or bushes
If the hedges and bushes in your garden have lost a lot of their shape over the winter months, then tackle them yourself with this lightweight electric trimmer. Designed with smaller gardens in mind, it can be used both horizontally and vertically, and will give you effortless results.
£58 from Amazon
9
B&Q
Brighten up boring exterior walls with a couple of coats of masonry paint
Why not make your outdoor seating area pop by painting the back of your house? This Valspar formula is great, as it’s suitable for use on brick, concrete, pebbledash, render, and stone. Go for white or cream for a simple and clean look – or experiment with a less traditional shade, like this subtle sage green.
£26 from B&Q
10
Amazon
Clear leaves and debris from the gutters to avoid any blockages
To avoid clogged drains, you’ll want to make sure your gutters aren’t blocked with leaves and debris from the winter months. This telescopic gutter cleaner extends from 117cm to 185cm, comes with water connectors that ensure it attaches easily to any hosepipe, and has a head that can rotate fully in order to fit any shape of gutter.
£21.99 from Amazon
11
Amazon
Pull up any of those pesky weeds that grow between patio and path paving slabs
Nothing ruins the look of a good pathway or patio like those sneaky weeds that insist on growing in any gaps. But with this sharp stainless steel tool, extracting them from the root is both quick and easy.
£18.90 from Amazon
12
Amazon
And kill green mould, moss, and algae without having to do any scrubbing
Once you’ve removed all the weeds, spray this trusty concentrate solution all over the patio and pathway to eradicate any algae and moss. It’s biodegradable so it won’t harm pets or children, requires no scrubbing to work, and will leave you with visible results within four days. Just remember that you’ll need to buy a cheap pressure sprayer to apply it properly.
£22.30 from Amazon
13
Argos
Use grass seed feed to regrow and transform sparse patches of lawn
Restore those dried-out patches and downtrodden high-traffic areas of your lawn to their former bountiful glory in time for summer with this bestselling grass seed feed. It contains a special binder that stops the seed from washing away, works twice as fast as ordinary seeds, and will grow your grass back thicker than ever before.
£26 from Argos
14
Amazon
Transform tired and rusty metal bistro sets with some paint
Whether it’s gone a bit rusty from being left out all winter, or it could just do with a bit of a makeover, your bistro set can be quickly brought back to life with a lick of metal paint. Available in a range of different shades, this paint can be applied directly to rust, and has a gorgeous, glossy finish.
£8.58 (was £12.42) from Amazon
15
Amazon
And bring weathered wooden furniture back to life with this colour restoring spray
Just what your ancient picnic bench needs, a coating of this spray will deepen and restore the rich colour of any greying wooden outdoor furniture, while also providing it with a water-repellant layer so it’ll stay looking its best for longer.
£9.41 from Amazon
16
Dunelm
Pick out some trusty new troughs if you’re keen to do some container gardening
If you’re thinking of getting a little bit green-fingered this summer, then container gardening is a great place to start. Made of strong fibre clay, this trough is completely resistant to UV and frost, and will make a stylish addition to even a small patio or balcony.
£32 from Dunelm
17
Wilko
And select your summer flowering bulbs so you’re ready to plant them in March
For a beautiful floral display come July, you’ll want to plant summer flowering bulbs like dahlias, lilies or begonias anytime from March. This three-pack of Dahlia bulbs is my top choice. Feel like you could do with a little more guidance on planting your own pots and troughs? Check out this ultimate beginner’s guide.
£4 from Wilko
