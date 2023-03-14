24 Little Buys That Will Turn You From Houseplant Killer Into Green-Fingered Plant Parent

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
Have you decided that you’re done with plastic plants and are looking to upgrade to the real deal, but you don’t know where to even start when caring for your leafy housemates? Or perhaps you just can’t seem to keep a plant alive, whether the leaves turn yellow, or you end up over-watering and rotting the roots (we’ve been there too, don’t worry).
Well, you’ve come to the right place because we’ve got some tips, tricks, and handy buys that will turn you into a green-fingered gardener – from self-watering plant pots, to highly rated plant food and even smart gadgets.
So, forget your wilting worries and get ready to turn your home into a thriving greenhouse...