Amber Heard Says She Lost Out On Jobs After Johnny Depp Accusations

The ‘Aquaman’ star first made the allegations – which Depp has denied – in May 2016, when she sought a temporary restraining order against her estranged husband .

Amber Heard has discussed the aftermath of her split from Johnny Depp , saying that she lost out on jobs after accusing him of domestic violence.

The couple’s divorce was subsequently settled outside of court and while this meant many details of the split remained private, some pieces of evidence leaked to the press, including a video of Depp drinking and appearing to throw a bottle in his kitchen.

As their split dominated tabloid headlines, both Heard and Depp faced scrutiny in the press and the actress has now said her career also suffered as a result.

Writing in a Washington Post op-ed, Heard says when she “became a public figure representing domestic abuse, [...] I felt the full force of our culture’s wrath for women who speak out”.

“Friends and advisers told me I would never again work as an actress — that I would be blacklisted,” she writes. “A movie I was attached to recast my role. I had just shot a two-year campaign as the face of a global fashion brand, and the company dropped me.

“Questions arose as to whether I would be able to keep my role of Mera in the movies ‘Justice League’ and ‘Aquaman’.”