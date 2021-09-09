America’s Got Talent Act Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction During Mind-Blowing Semi-Final Performance

A performer on America’s Got Talent suffered a wardrobe malfunction during this week’s semi-final - but honestly, her act is so mind-blowing that we barely noticed.

Quick-change artist Léa Kyle deftly proved the show must go on after one of her incredible outfit changes didn’t go quite to plan.

The 25-year-old from France earned a Golden Buzzer during the live rounds back in June, thanks to her act that sees her clothes seamlessly fly off, disappear or disintegrate.

But about 25 seconds into her semi-final act, her skirt briefly refused to come off.

With the swipe of an umbrella, it eventually vanished and she powered through to earn praise from judge Simon Cowell who called it a “million-dollar performance”.