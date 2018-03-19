Katy Perry Can't Resist Throwing Shade When Taylor Swift Is Mentioned On 'American Idol'

Despite having said on multiple occasions that she wanted to leave her feud with Taylor Swift in the past, Katy Perry couldn’t resist taking a dig at the ‘Delicate’ singer during the most recent instalment of ‘American Idol’.

Katy is one of the new judges on the present series of ‘American Idol’, with the audition stage currently airing in the US on Sunday nights.

During the most recent episode, one hopeful was heard being quizzed on his musical influences, issuing an apology to Katy before declaring his number one choice as Taylor Swift.