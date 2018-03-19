Katy Perry Can't Resist Throwing Shade When Taylor Swift Is Mentioned On 'American Idol'

Despite having said on multiple occasions that she wanted to leave her feud with Taylor Swift in the past, Katy Perry couldn’t resist taking a dig at the ‘Delicate’ singer during the most recent instalment of ‘American Idol’.
Katy is one of the new judges on the present series of ‘American Idol’, with the audition stage currently airing in the US on Sunday nights.
During the most recent episode, one hopeful was heard being quizzed on his musical influences, issuing an apology to Katy before declaring his number one choice as Taylor Swift.
She quickly responded: “Oh, you don’t have to be sorry at all.”
However, hinting that their ongoing feud wasn’t quite dead yet, Katy continued: “I love her… as a songwriter… as well.”
The two stars’ feud was first reported on way back in 2015, when Taylor’s track ‘Bad Blood’ was revealed to have been inspired by the ‘I Kissed A Girl’ singer.
Katy explicitly referenced the fall-out for the first time last year, during an interview with James Corden, where she suggested she wanted to leave the whole thing in the past in a bid to promote female solidarity.
Her latest album, ‘Witness’, appeared to feature a diss track about Taylor, ‘Swish Swish’, although she hinted she’d moved on from the feud soon afterwards, when she changed the lyric “don’t you come for me” to “God bless you on your journey” during a live performance of the track.
Katy previously made headlines last week, when one ‘American Idol’ contestant admitted he was displeased when he was tricked into kissing the star on the lips during his audition.