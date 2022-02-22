The America’s Got Talent judges have paid tribute to singer Jane Marczewski, who has died following a battle with cancer, aged 31.

The singer, who was known by her stage name of Nightbirde, appeared on last year’s series of the US TV show and earned a coveted Golden Buzzer from Simon Cowell after sharing her emotional story and delivering a stunning audition performance.

She was forced to withdraw from the show mid series in order to focus on her health full-time.

The singer was Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer act on last year's series of America's Got Talent.

Judge Sofia Vergara wrote on Instagram: “Rest in power @_nightbirde. We lost a shining star today. You were a true inspiration to all. Sending so much love to Nightbirde’s family and friends. She was something special.”

Fellow judge Howie Mandel said Jane was a “bright inspirational light” and that he felt “lucky” to have met her.

“@_nightbirde was such a bright inspirational light in all our lives,” he wrote on Twitter.

“We must continue to live and learn from her words and lyrics. As much as I feel horribly about her passing I feel lucky to to have met, heard and known her.”

During her AGT audition the singer’s story and positive outlook moved head judge Simon Cowell so much that he pushed the Golden Buzzer, which sends performers straight to the live shows.

Following her performance of her original song It’s OK, she told Simon: “You can’t wait until life isn’t hard any more before you decide to be happy.”

The show’s host Terry Crews also expressed his sadness at the news online.

Terry wrote: “We are saddened to learn about @_nightbirde’s passing. Our Condolences goes to her Closest Family & Friends at such a difficult time. We Love you, Nightbirde.”

In a tribute online the show’s official account said Jane’s story had “touched millions”.

“Your voice, your story, and your message touched millions”, the account tweeted. “Nightbirde will always be a member of the AGT family. Rest In Peace, Jane.”

Following her first audition Simon praised Jane as a “true inspiration”.

“Hello Everyone, I want you all to meet @_nightbirde,” he wrote.

“She’s my Golden Buzzer act on @AGT this year. She is a true inspiration, this was a very special moment.”

Jane was very open about her struggle with cancer online and was known for retaining a positive outlook.

In the weeks before her death she posted: “Honestly, things have been pretty brutal. But this is a photo of myself from last week where I felt pretty, and alive, and awake, and human, and real.

“I needed that. We’re all a little lost and it’s alright.”