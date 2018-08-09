Nurse Who Burned Himself Alive Outside Kensington Palace 'Was Treated Unfairly'

PA Amin Abdullah, 41, burned himself alive outside Kensington Palace after losing his job

An NHS nurse who set himself on fire outside Kensington Palace after losing his job was “unfairly treated”, a report has found.

Amin Abdullah, 41, set himself alight just yards from the London home of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on February 9, 2016, weeks after being dismissed from his job at Charing Cross Hospital.

The Malaysian born nurse, who became depressed after being let go, killed himself two days before his appeal was due to be heard.

An independent inquiry commissioned by Imperial College London concluded: “It is clear from the evidence that Nurse Abdullah was treated unfairly.”

The report found that an unnamed investigating officer for Imperial College Healthcare repeatedly raised questions about his honesty “on the basis of little or no evidence”.

Disciplinary proceedings were brought against him in September 2015, after he signed a document in support of a colleague who had received a patient complaint.