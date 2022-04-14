Amy Schumer Sets The Record Straight On That Alec Baldwin Oscars Joke After Facing Backlash

Amy Schumer on the Oscars red carpet last month David Livingston via Getty Images

Amy Schumer is separating fact from fiction.

The comedian has dismissed claims that she was going to tell a certain Alec Baldwin joke while hosting the Academy Awards last month, while also denying rumours that she was moving to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s swanky Montecito neighborhood in California.

“This is not true,” Amy wrote alongside a screenshot of an article making the claim about her plans to buy a new home.

“I also was never going to say the Alec Baldwin joke at the Oscars,” she added. “But I am saying anything I want at my live shows. Hope you come out.”

While performing in Las Vegas earlier this month, Amy reportedly spoke about the Oscars, discussing Will Smith slapping Chris Rock and a joke she said she “wasn’t allowed” to say about Alec Baldwin.

“I don’t even know what to say about the Oscars, like I really don’t know what to say. I have no jokes about it,” she said during her set, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“All I can say is that I don’t know if you saw this, but Will Smith slapped Chris Rock. Did you read that in your news feed?”

She continued: “And it was just a fucking bummer. All I can say is that it was really sad, and I think it says so much about toxic masculinity.

“It was really upsetting, but I think the best way to comfort ourselves would be for me to say the Oscar jokes that I wasn’t allowed to say on TV.”

“Don’t Look Up is the name of a movie. More like don’t look down ... the barrel of Alec Baldwin’s shotgun,” she then reportedly cracked, alluding to the incident in which the actor accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins with a prop gun on the set of his movie Rust last year.

“I wasn’t allowed to say any of that, but you can just come up and [slap] someone,” Amy added.

After details of the joke were shared online, the I Feel Pretty star faced a backlash on social media.

Amy hosted the Oscars for the first time in 2022 Mike Coppola via Getty Images

The comedian had made her feelings known about the slap in the days that followed and said she felt “triggered and traumatised.”

“I love my friend @chrisrock and believe he handled it like a pro,” Schumer wrote in an Instagram post after the show. “Stayed up there and gave an Oscar to his friend @questlove and the whole thing was so disturbing.”