Oscars Co-Host Amy Schumer Shows Support For Chris Rock After Will Smith Incident

Oscars co-host Amy Schumer has spoken out following the incident involving Will Smith and Chris Rock during this year’s ceremony.

Advertisement

Upon returning to his seat, Will told the comic to “keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth”.

Jada has spoken in the past about living with alopecia, and how this inspired her decision to shave her head.

Advertisement

Amy Schumer, Chris Rock and Will Smith Mike Coppola/Robyn Beck/Neilson Banard/Getty

On Wednesday morning, Amy joked that the “best way to unpack what happened” was to stream her new comedy series, before sharing a more serious statement on the matter.

“But for real. Still triggered and traumatised,” she wrote. “I love my friend @ChrisRock and believe he handled it like a pro. Stayed up there and gave an Oscar to his friend @Questlove.”

Advertisement

“The whole thing was so disturbing,” she continued. “So much pain in @WillSmith… anyway I’m still in shock and stunned and sad.

“I’m proud of myself and my co-hosts. But yeah. Waiting for this sickening feeling to go away from what we all witnessed.”

Shortly after the altercation, Will was announced as the recipient of the Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in King Richard.

Advertisement

“I would like to publicly apologise to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong,” the former Fresh Prince star wrote.