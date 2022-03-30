Oscars Co-Host Amy Schumer Shows Support For Chris Rock After Will Smith Incident

Oscars co-host Amy Schumer has spoken out following the incident involving Will Smith and Chris Rock during this year’s ceremony.
Amy joined fellow comedians Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall to host the Academy Awards on Sunday night, during which Will made headlines when he came on stage and slapped Chris Rock, after the comedian made a “G.I. Jane” joke about Will’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith, in an apparent reference to her buzzcut hairstyle.
Upon returning to his seat, Will told the comic to “keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth”.
Jada has spoken in the past about living with alopecia, and how this inspired her decision to shave her head.
On Wednesday morning, Amy joked that the “best way to unpack what happened” was to stream her new comedy series, before sharing a more serious statement on the matter.
“But for real. Still triggered and traumatised,” she wrote. “I love my friend @ChrisRock and believe he handled it like a pro. Stayed up there and gave an Oscar to his friend @Questlove.”
“The whole thing was so disturbing,” she continued. “So much pain in @WillSmith… anyway I’m still in shock and stunned and sad.
“I’m proud of myself and my co-hosts. But yeah. Waiting for this sickening feeling to go away from what we all witnessed.”
Shortly after the altercation, Will was announced as the recipient of the Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in King Richard.
During his acceptance speech, he apologised to the Academy and his fellow nominees, later sharing a public apology to Chris Rock on Instagram.
“I would like to publicly apologise to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong,” the former Fresh Prince star wrote.
“I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”
The Academy has publicly condemned Will’s behaviour, later sending a letter to their members insisting that “appropriate action” will be taken.