Film Academy Insists 'Appropriate Action' Will Be Taken Over Will Smith Oscars Incident

The Motion Picture Academy has assured its members that “appropriate action” will be taken following an incident involving Will Smith at this year’s Oscars.

During Sunday night’s live broadcast, the former Fresh Prince star came on stage and slapped presenter Chris Rock, after the comedian made a joke comparing Will’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith to “G.I. Jane”.

After returning to his seat, Will told the comic to “leave my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth”.

In recent history, Jada has spoken candidly about her experiences with hair loss due to ​​alopecia, and said this is what prompted her to shave her head.

The Academy publicly condemned Will’s actions on social media shortly after the broadcast, a stance they reiterated in a letter sent to their members.

In the letter, obtained by Variety, they said: “Sunday’s telecast of the 94th Oscars was meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year. We are upset and outraged that those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behaviour on stage by a nominee.

“To be clear, we condemn Mr. Smith’s actions that transpired Sunday night.”

They then added that their board of governors will “make a determination on appropriate action”, saying this is an “official process that will take a few weeks”.

Meanwhile, Academy member Whoopi Goldberg claimed during a recent appearance on The View that Will Smith’s Oscar would not be taken from him, but added on Tuesday that there would be “big consequences” for the actor.

“There are big consequences because nobody is OK with what happened,” she said. “Nobody, nobody, nobody.”

Although Will already apologised to the Academy and his fellow Oscar nominees during his acceptance speech on Sunday night, he has since shared a more lengthy statement in which he says sorry to Chris Rock.

“I would like to publicly apologise to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong,” he wrote.

“I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

He added: “I would also like to apologise to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologise to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family.

“I deeply regret that my behaviour has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us… I am a work in progress.”