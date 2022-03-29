Oscars Condemns Will Smith Incident And Launches Inquiry, As Board Member Whoopi Goldberg Says He'll Keep Award

“We’re not going to take that Oscar from him,” she said on Monday edition os US talk show The View.

“There will be consequences, I’m sure, but I don’t think that’s what they’ll do — particularly because Chris said, ‘Listen, I’m not pressing any charges.’”

Will has since issued a public apology to Chris Rock, saying he was “out of line” and “wrong”.

“I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness,” he said.