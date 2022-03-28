Will Smith Parties With Family At Post-Oscars Bash Following Chris Rock Incident

(L-R) Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Lionel Hahn via Getty Images

Will Smith was joined by his wife and children as he partied at a post-Oscars show bash, after making worldwide headlines thanks to an incident involving Chris Rock at the awards.

The actor, who won his first Oscar for his role in King Richard on Sunday night, was pictured clutching his award and performing one of his hits at the Vanity Fair after party, having appeared to slap Chris onstage earlier in the evening.

There was an altercation after Chris made a “G.I. Jane” joke about Will’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith, in an apparent reference to her buzzcut hairstyle. She has previously spoken about her experience of living with alopecia.

After Will walked on to the stage and seemingly hit Chris, he told the comic to “leave my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth”.

However, Will was later seen arriving with his family on the red carpet of the after party, before entertaining attendees by singing along to Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It as he clutched his Oscar, Vanity Fair reported.

He danced while a circle formed around him, and busted moves to his songs Summertime and Miami, a reporter for the outlet said, as they shared videos from the bash.

Will Smith is at the #VanityFairOscarParty dancing with his Oscar to ‘Gettin Jiggy With It.’ pic.twitter.com/PvKrRICQEN — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) March 28, 2022

Will Smith is celebrating and dancing to his own hits at the Vanity Fair #Oscars party - via @nekesamumbi pic.twitter.com/c118DPVPjk — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 28, 2022

Will Smith continued to dance with his Oscar at the #VanityFairOscarParty as the DJ played ‘Miami.’ pic.twitter.com/u94SbyESaO — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) March 28, 2022

Will Smith singing along to ‘Summertime’ at the #VanityFairOscarParty. pic.twitter.com/gV0dn02Mt7 — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) March 28, 2022

Will was also greeted by stars such as Lupita Nyong’o and Trevor Noah as he arrived at the bash, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

THR also said Will had described it as having been “a beautiful night”.

During his acceptance speech, Will apologised “to the Academy and my fellow nominees” for what had happened earlier in the evening, adding: “Thank you for this honour... I hope the Academy invites me back. Thank you.”

