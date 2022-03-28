Slap Or No Slap, Did Jada Really Need Will Smith To 'Defend Her Honour'?

Myung Chun via Getty Images

Just moments after it happened, Chris Rock knew his altercation with Will Smith at this year’s Oscars was going to make headlines, calling it “the greatest night in the history of television”.

For those yet to watch the clip, the 2022 Academy Awards host made a joke at the expense of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, when he said he was “looking forward to seeing GI Jane 2”.

Rock was apparently referencing the actress’ shaved head, which is a result of the hair loss condition, alopecia. Seconds later, Smith climbed onto the stage, slapped Rock and said: “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth.”

Some have excused Smith’s actions, saying he was simply “defending his wife’s honour” – but that phrase in itself has left others feeling uncomfortable.

Most of us will agree that there’s other ways to stand up for someone you love without resulting to physical violence. But it also raises the question: do women still need their “honour” defended by a man?

Do women need a man to defend their honor in the 21st century? #no — Dr. Very Happy White Lady (@HappyWhiteLady) March 28, 2022

Plenty of people have praised the actor for stepping in to “defend” his wife.

will smith is a king for defending his wife idc . — 🌘 (@photonblasters) March 28, 2022

Will Smith just raised the bar for defending your girl.. 🤣 — Ronnie Banks (@iamronniebanks) March 28, 2022

Slightly confused as to why Will Smith is coming over as the bad boy in all this. I should be so lucky to have a man defend my honour. Chris Rock is a douche. — Claudia Oliver (@crinkumcrankum9) March 28, 2022

I don’t think Will Smith did anything wrong. If someone made a distasteful joke about my medical condition in front of him I would hope my husband would defend my honour. — StickerGirl113 (@NeedsAFunnyName) March 28, 2022

But others have highlighted that Jada Pinkett Smith is a grown woman and perfectly capable of defending herself if she chooses to.

Future Publishing via Getty Images Jada Pinkett Smith arrives on the red carpet before the 2022 Oscars ceremony.

Will Smith "defending" his wife, who is quite capable of defending herself.

Noone checking to see if Chris Rock was ok after being hit.

The slap already becoming a 'meme'.

There is so much wrong with this, on so many levels. — Anne Alexander (@Annemariealex) March 28, 2022

Can we also consider the fact Jada Smith is her own person, not ‘my wife’, and does not need some idiot to defend her honour. It was a bad joke at an awards show - not a physical attack. Grow the F up. And stop pretending your hurt is about her #WillSmith — Kelly Baker (@kellybakermedia) March 28, 2022

Reinforces oldest narrative in world - that violence is the way to “defend honour” & woman’s “honour” is the preserve of man. Rock’s “joke” may have been in poor taste, but Smith could have used winner’s speech 2 call that out with dignity. Applauding assault condones. #WillSmith — Ming Ho (@Minghowriter) March 28, 2022

So Will Smith physically assaults Chris Rock to defend 'his wife's honour' or something like that. What is this, 1930?? Haven't we had enough of hyper masculine violence already? Anyone else see the line connecting that assault to Putin beating up a defenseless country? — Larry Swatuk (@lswatuk) March 28, 2022

Later in the evening, Smith won the Best Actor award for his portrayal of Richard Williams, the father of Venus and Serena Williams, in the biopic King Richard.

In his acceptance speech, he apologised to the Academy and his fellow nominees for his behaviour, adding: “I look like the crazy father, just like what they said about Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things.”

But his words only sparked further criticism.

I mainly tweet about books so you might wonder why I’m so angry about the Will Smith Oscar assault, but his acceptance speech reads like the excuses given to every victim of DV: love makes us do crazy things. It’s because I love that I hit. And he gets a standing ovation?! FFS — Nelle Andrew (@Nelle_Andrew) March 28, 2022

The “love made me do it” narrative is the most toxic of all — 𝒮𝒶𝓇𝒶𝒽 (@sarahUnravelled) March 28, 2022

A lot of people agree that both men were in the wrong in this scenario, calling out toxic masculinity on either side.

Seeing a lot of hot takes on what happened between Chris Rock and Will Smith at #Oscars and I GET IT.



It is the most intense thing to ever happen on that stage.



But the whole incident, from top to bottom, was toxic masculinity. Neither of those dudes are the good guy here. — Julie S. Lalonde (@JulieSLalonde) March 28, 2022

Eye-opening watching the Will Smith/Chris Rock incident.



BOTH were wrong & showed gross displays of immaturity and ego.



Who takes the piss out of someone’s medical condition?! Who resorts to physically violence?!



Toxic masculinity at its peak. — Neena Jha (@DrNeenaJha) March 28, 2022

Love will make you do crazy things.

— Will Smith



No, nope. This “me Tarzan you Jane” male bravado bullshit perpetuates toxic masculinity.



Stop. Excusing. Violence. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/6VYSVtOsPE — lisa hendricks (@MsLisaHendricks) March 28, 2022

Will Smith trying to spin a narrative of “love will make you do crazy things.” No. Unchecked toxic masculinity and a lack of accountability will make you do/say crazy things. (True for Chris Rock, too). #Oscars — Kristen Howerton (@kristenhowerton) March 28, 2022

But one thing is clear: the headlines this morning are all focused on Chris Rock and Will Smith. The woman at the heart of this story, Jada Pinkett Smith, has been erased in all the drama.