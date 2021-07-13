Jade Pinkett Smith Debuts Dramatic New Look After Shaving Her Head

Jada Pinkett Smith has unveiled a dramatic new look in the lead-up to her 50th birthday.
The Red Table Talks host revealed on Monday that she’d shaved her head, after being coaxed into it by her 20-year-old daughter Willow, who is sporting a similar do at the moment.
Willow was the first to reveal the results on Instagram, posting a photo of herself snuggling up to her mum with the caption: “A gift is pure when it is given from the heart to the right person at the right time and at the right place, and when we expect nothing in return.”
Jada – who turns 50 in September – then posted the same picture, telling her followers: “Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT… my 50s are bout to be divinely lit with this shed.”
She also shared a short clip of herself showing off the new style from different angles.
“You are DIVINE,” Willow commented under the photo.
Jada’s new do has gone down a storm with her celebrity pals, too, including Tina Lawson (better known as Beyoncé and Solage’s mum), who commented: “Beautiful. It just shows that beautiful face and soulful eyes more prominently.”
Gabrielle Union also posted a string of heart emojis under the snap, while Lena Waithe wrote simply: “Perfection.”
It’s been a busy time for the whole Smith family lately, with Willow back in the UK top 40 for the first time in over a decade with her Travis Barker collaboration Transparent Soul.
Meanwhile, Jada’s husband Will Smith recently announced plans to chronicle his fitness journey in a new YouTube series.