Jade Pinkett Smith Debuts Dramatic New Look After Shaving Her Head

Jada Pinkett Smith has unveiled a dramatic new look in the lead-up to her 50th birthday.

The Red Table Talks host revealed on Monday that she’d shaved her head, after being coaxed into it by her 20-year-old daughter Willow, who is sporting a similar do at the moment.

Willow was the first to reveal the results on Instagram, posting a photo of herself snuggling up to her mum with the caption: “A gift is pure when it is given from the heart to the right person at the right time and at the right place, and when we expect nothing in return.”