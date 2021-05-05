Will Smith Poses In His Underwear Again As He Plans To Get In ‘The Best Shape Of My Life’ In YouTube Series

Will Smith has shared a shirtless photo of himself in his underwear as he announces plans to get in the “best shape of my life” ahead of a YouTube series.
The 52-year-old actor had previously shared a snap on Instagram in which he is seen wearing slippers, underwear and an unzipped hoodie, which he captioned: “I’m gonna be real wit yall – I’m in the worst shape of my life.”
After admitting he had been “grazing thru the pantry” during lockdown, the Men In Black star has now said he plans to transform his body in a new series on YouTube.
He wrote: “This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry. I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better. No more midnight muffins…this is it!
“Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!!! Teaming up with @YouTube to get my health & wellness back on track. Hope it works!”
The actor didn’t share any further detail on the YouTube collaboration.
Will, who shot to fame in The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air, is best known for blockbuster films like Independence Day, Bad Boys, I Am Legend and Men In Black, but has reached a whole new audience with his viral content.
He performed the In My Feelings dance challenge on top of a bridge in Budapest and bungee jumped out of a helicopter over the Grand Canyon for his 50th birthday.