Will Smith Poses In His Underwear Again As He Plans To Get In ‘The Best Shape Of My Life’ In YouTube Series

Will Smith has shared a shirtless photo of himself in his underwear as he announces plans to get in the “best shape of my life” ahead of a YouTube series.

The 52-year-old actor had previously shared a snap on Instagram in which he is seen wearing slippers, underwear and an unzipped hoodie, which he captioned: “I’m gonna be real wit yall – I’m in the worst shape of my life.”

After admitting he had been “grazing thru the pantry” during lockdown, the Men In Black star has now said he plans to transform his body in a new series on YouTube.