Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Cryptic Message About 'Healing' After Husband Will's Oscars Drama

Jada Pinkett Smith has spoken out with a cryptic message about “healing” following her husband Will Smith’s recent drama at the Oscars.

On Sunday night, Jada and Will were guests at this year’s Academy Awards, where the former Fresh Prince star scooped Best Actor for his performance in King Richard.

However, his win was somewhat overshadowed by an incident during the ceremony in which Will came on stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock, after he made a joke comparing Jada to “G.I. Jane”.

After returning to his seat, Will also told the comic to “leave my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth”.

In recent history, Jada has spoken candidly about her experiences with hair loss due to ​​alopecia, and said this is what prompted her to shave her head.

Jada has now posted her first social media update since the incident, sharing a photo on Instagram on Tuesday afternoon.

“This is a season for healing and I’m here for it,” the Girls Trip star wrote, while also limiting who is able to comment on her post.

Although Will already apologised to the Academy and his fellow Oscar nominees during his acceptance speech on Sunday night, he has since shared a more lengthy statement in which he says sorry to Chris Rock.

“I would like to publicly apologise to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong,” he wrote.

“I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

He added: “I would also like to apologise to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologise to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family.

“I deeply regret that my behaviour has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us… I am a work in progress.”

The Academy has now launched a formal inquiry into the incident, and condemned Will’s actions.

“We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our bylaws, standards of conduct and California law,” they said in a statement.