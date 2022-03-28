Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall on stage at the Oscars Neilson Barnard via Getty Images

After three years without a main host, the Oscars returned on Sunday night with a trio of presenters at the helm in the form of Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes.

While we have to admit we’d actually grown to rather enjoy the host-less Academy Awards, we have to hand it to the 2022 presenting team – they did a brilliant job at hosting this year’s show, particularly considering things ended up veering a little on the chaotic side.

All three comedians came together near the beginning of the show to poke fun at some of the stars in attendance, and later had us laughing out loud with their off-hand comments and reactions to some of the night’s more unpredictable moments.

Here are 20 one-liners Amy, Regina and Wanda gave us on Oscars night…

1. They brought the funny right from the word go

Wanda: We are here at the Oscars, where movie lovers unite and watch TV.

Amy: This year the Academy hired three women to host, because it’s cheaper than hiring one man.

2. The first shade of the evening was thrown in the direction of a bare-chested Timothée Chalamet

Regina: We’ve been dealing with Covid for two years and it’s been hard on people.

Amy: Yeah, look at Timothée Chalamet

Regina: Y’know what? I’d still smash.

3. And the digs certainly didn’t stop there

Wanda: There were a lot of snubs this year. Rachel Zegler for West Side Story, Jennifer Hudson for Respect and Lady Gaga and Jared Leto for House Of Random Accents.

4. Amy reminded us why it feels like so long since we’ve had a televised US awards show

Amy: You know what’s in the “in memoriam” package this year? The Golden Globes.

5. Regina then brought up another supposed “snub”

Regina: I was disappointed that Space Jam 2 did not get nominated in the special effects category for that hairline they gave Lebron James.

Wanda: Black Twitter is going to love that one.

Amy: What’s that?

6. Wanda said what anyone who’s hit play on The Power Of The Dog lately was already thinking

Wanda: I watched Power Of The Dog three times, and I’m halfway through it.

Regina: One more week and you’re in there.

7. And the trio took a moment to address Florida’s much-derided “don’t say gay” bill

Wanda: We’re going to have a great night tonight, and for you people in Florida, we’re going to have a gay night.

All: Gay, gay, gay, gay, gay.

8. Regina made her agenda clear from the beginning (more on that in a minute)

Wanda: We’re your Oscar hosts, I’m Wanda Sykes.

Amy: I’m Amy Schumer.

Regina: And I’m… single.

9. Shortly after this, Amy returned for a solo comedy monologue

Amy: I’m Amy Schumer. Or, as they know me in Hollywood, ‘Melissa McCarthy said no’. I’m not just here tonight as a model, but as a mother. Not bad for a year, right? Not bad? It’s been two. Closer to three.

10 She quickly got real about attending the almost-four-hour ceremony…

Amy: We’re at the Oscars, this is a dream come true. The only place I could think of that would be better than this is home. Home is the best, right? All my pills are there.

11 …this year’s roster of films...

Amy: I just want to congratulate all of you. During a raging pandemic you made a movie. You did it. It’s huge. And yeah, they weren’t all great. A lot of them were pretty hard to understand. I didn’t see many… any… of them. But I have a toddler. I just watched Encanto 100 times.

12. ...and one in particular

Amy: Inspirational isn’t it? After years of Hollywood ignoring women’s stories, we finally get a story about the incredible Williams sisters’... dad.

13. But Amy saved her killer jibes for Don’t Look Up (and its previous Oscar-winning star…)

Amy: Don’t Look Up is nominated. I guess the academy members don’t look up reviews. Wait a minute I loved that movie. And Leonardo DiCaprio, what can I say about him? He’s done so much to fight climate change and leave behind a cleaner, greener planet for his girlfriends. Because he’s older. And they’re younger.

14. Regina’s comedy bit about taking some of the night’s eligible bachelors backstage for a “Covid test” was a scene-stealing moment

Regina: I’ve come with a bit of bad news. Everyone here has been tested for Covid but unfortunately some of the test results got lost. So before we go on, we need to do some emergency testing backstage. So when I call your name, I’m going to need you to come with me. I’m going to start with Bradley Cooper. Timothée Chalamet. Tyler Perry. Simu Liu. Javier Ba– oh, you’re still with Penelope. Your test is fine it says that you’re married… uh, negative. Will Smith, you’re married, but you’re on the list and it says Jada approved you, so get up here.

15. Wanda spotted an orc mask during a tour of the Oscars museum

Wanda: Oh, Harvey Weinstein!

16. Wanda also paid tribute to Will Smith in King Richard at one point with a replica outfit, but struggled with her shorts

Wanda: No wonder Richard Williams was so stressed. His junk was squished.

17. Alright this isn’t technically a one-liner but it was a great visual gag

Neilson Barnard via Getty Images

18. One word: Ouch

Regina: We didn’t want anyone to go home empty-handed tonight, because we think you’re all winners, even though you are not. Here’s something, I have a movie here that no one has ever seen. Not eventhe director. It’s a screener of The Last Duel. Never been seen!

19. Regina had some sage advice for Dame Judi Dench, because we all know she needs it.

Regina: We’ve got an inspirational quote for you, because you didn’t win tonight. It’s from Kim Kardashian. Work harder. That’s what we need you to do.

Wanda: Move that ass, Dame Judi.

Regina: You gotta move it.

20. And finally, Amy tried to clear the air after a certain on-stage moment leaves things feeling a little tense

Amy: I’ve been getting out of that Spider-Man costume, did I miss anything? There’s like a different vibe in here. But probably not.