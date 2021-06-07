Amy Winehouse’s friendship with Dame Barbara Windsor has been explored in a new biography of the singer. The late stars’ somewhat unlikely kinship is an aspect of their shared legacy that is often forgotten, but the two grew close as Dame Barbara’s husband Scott Mitchell was close with Amy’s family. Singer Tyler James has penned a new book about Amy’s life to coincide with the 10-year anniversary of her death, in which he details how she would often “sneak out” to the EastEnders legend’s home during stints in hospital.

Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images Amy Winehouse at the MTV Movie Awards in 2007

Tyler told The Sun: “When she met Barbara it was as though she became a new nan figure for her. “Amy was in and out of private hospitals being treated for addiction to alcohol but it was easy to sneak out and Barbara lived round the corner.” Tyler added that one of Amy’s favourite things to do while at the Windsor house was “dig out” old EastEnders scripts and re-enact scenes with Dame Barbara. “Barbara loved it and she’d play Pat Butcher,” Tyler added. “Amy being Amy, with her accents and impressions, got right into it. There was a proper connection between them.”

Jo Hale via Getty Images Dame Barbara Windsor at an event for the Amy Winehouse Foundation in 2015