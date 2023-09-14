‘An Irreplaceable Icon’: Amy Winehouse Fans Share Beautiful Tributes On Late Singer's 40th Birthday

Amy Winehouse Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images

Amy Winehouse fans have been remembering the star and reminiscing about her greatest moments on what would have been her 40th birthday.

The Back To Black singer died aged 27 in 2011, with her passing sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry.

Advertisement

Now, on the day she would have turned 40, fans have shared moving tributes to the music legend, praising her “extraordinary talent” and remembering her as “as irreplaceable icon”...

Today would have been Amy Winehouse’s 40th birthday. Legends live forever 🖤#AmyWinehouse pic.twitter.com/0GSzXGUiMe — Phil Clifton (@philclifton) September 14, 2023

No celebrity death hit me like Amy Winehouse's did. She'd be 40 today, & every year I listen to her music on her birthday.



Forever grateful I got to experience her live in Liverpool in 2007, in a tiny venue where the sweat dripped off the ceiling into her beehive by the end. pic.twitter.com/WrPMCVdCHC — Roy (@badlydrawnroy) September 14, 2023

Remembering the irreplaceable icon Amy Winehouse today on what would’ve been her 40th Birthday. There will never be another like Amy 💜 #AmyWinehouse pic.twitter.com/tPNgvlwN2V — Louise Woodward-Styles (@MrsLouiseWS) September 14, 2023

Advertisement

Thinking of Amy Winehouse today on what would have been her 40th birthday. Still can’t believe she’s no longer with us. Her talent was extraordinary and we’re so lucky to still have her music to listen to. Which I do, almost every day. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/ZXCUYAfcV3 — Elliot Gonzalez (@elliot_gonzalez) September 14, 2023

The greatest British female singer of all time. Died far too young. Happy 40th birthday in heaven to Amy Winehouse #AmyWinehouse pic.twitter.com/wzEmYNBi53 — kevws (@kevwgs) September 14, 2023

Many fans have shared some of their favourite performances from the London-born singer:

Today would’ve been the 40th birthday of Amy Winehouse. She was a talented woman, with a beautiful soul, and with one of the greatest voices that the world has ever seen.



Her voice keeps touching people’s souls around the world, and her legacy lives on. Happy Birthday, Amy! 🤍 pic.twitter.com/7SbRrjkWBQ — best of amy winehouse (@backtocamden) September 14, 2023

happy heavenly birthday to the iconic amy winehouse pic.twitter.com/8KOVoZUT8E — ً (@wakeupxlone) September 14, 2023

Remembering the legendary Amy Winehouse 🌹on her birthday. 🎶'Back To Black' pic.twitter.com/l3UrY1qQnL — bluesharp (@bluezharp) September 14, 2023

Advertisement

Happy Birthday to Amy Winehouse. Today she would have turned 40 years old. Her music will forever live through our hearts. Rest in peace, sweet angel. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/Ky6fP3mp81 — • (@winehousevideos) September 14, 2023

"Crazy people like me don't live long, but they live the way they want."



/ Amy Winehouse



(Happy birthday crazy queen.(09/14/1983)...🤞🎂🎈🎈)



Amy Winehouse ~ Back To Black 🎶❣️ pic.twitter.com/0oPBOz42Y5 — Nehir L. (@NehirL13) September 14, 2023

Amy rose to fame following the 2003 release of her debut album, Frank, which earned her a Mercury Prize nomination. But it was her celebrated second record, Back To Black, that turned her into a household name.

Released in 2006, Back To Black chronicled Amy’s rocky relationship with Blake Fielder-Civil (who she reunited with and married in 2007) and led to five wins at the 2008 Grammy Awards.

Advertisement

As Amy’s music received critical acclaim and record sales soared, her tumultuous private life was frequently splashed across the tabloids and her issues with drug abuse were well-documented.

Across 2008 and 2009, Amy spent eight months in St Lucia getting clean but struggled with alcohol consumption after returning to the UK. An inquest recorded the cause of her 2011 death as alcohol poisoning.

In the 12 years since her passing, Amy has continued to be one of Britain’s most-celebrated artists and the posthumous compilation album Lioness: Hidden Treasures topped the UK charts just months after her death.