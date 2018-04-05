Anaïs Gallagher Models Vegan Leather Shorts As Part Of Nasty Gal's Festival Collection

Anaïs Gallagher has modelled vegan shorts as part of the new campaign for Nasty Gal’s spring/summer 2018 festival collection, which, of course, features copious glitter, embroidery and fringing.
The fashion brand stated the daughter of Oasis star Noel Gallagher and Meg Matthews was picked for the campaign due to her “eclectic personal style” but her status as a vegetarian also makes her well suited to model the vegan leather in the collection, which features in a pair of shorts, a waistcoat and even a pair of chaps.
Anaïs is a vegetarian who earlier this year starred in a “meat-free revolution” campaign for animal charity Peta, in which she said: “Animals don’t have a voice, so they need you to speak up for them. Get out there and get active.”
The new 20-piece Nasty Gal collection launches on 10 April, just ahead of Coachella. This is the second drop of the in-house designed range, inspired by the brand’s favourite vintage finds sourced across the globe.
Prices range from £20 to £150, the limited-edition collection will be available at www.nastygal.com.