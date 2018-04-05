All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    05/04/2018 14:57 BST

    Anaïs Gallagher Models Vegan Leather Shorts As Part Of Nasty Gal's Festival Collection

    Noel Gallagher's daughter is a vegetarian who has recently campaigned for Peta.

    Anaïs Gallagher has modelled vegan shorts as part of the new campaign for Nasty Gal’s spring/summer 2018 festival collection, which, of course, features copious glitter, embroidery and fringing.

    The fashion brand stated the daughter of Oasis star Noel Gallagher and Meg Matthews was picked for the campaign due to her “eclectic personal style” but her status as a vegetarian also makes her well suited to model the vegan leather in the collection, which features in a pair of shorts, a waistcoat and even a pair of chaps.

    Nasty Gal

    Anaïs is a vegetarian who earlier this year starred in a “meat-free revolution” campaign for animal charity Peta, in which she said: “Animals don’t have a voice, so they need you to speak up for them. Get out there and get active.”

    The new 20-piece Nasty Gal collection launches on 10 April, just ahead of Coachella. This is the second drop of the in-house designed range, inspired by the brand’s favourite vintage finds sourced across the globe.

     

    Nasty Gal
    Anaïs says her unconventional style icon is Shia Labeouf: "I just think he always looks fucking sick and super laid back".

    Prices range from £20 to £150, the limited-edition collection will be available at www.nastygal.com.

    Nasty Gal
    Nasty Gal
    Anaïs Gallagher describes her personal style as "laid back, comfortable and legendary."

    SEE ALSO:

    MORE:women's fashionFashionModelsshopping veganfestivalsNoel Gallagherfestival fashionnasty galanais gallaghervegan leatherPeople for the Ethical Treatment of Animals

    Conversations