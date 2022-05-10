Queen's Speech Analysis: Boris Johnson Fiddles While Families Struggle

“And that if anything, this moment makes clear our best remedy lies in urgently

delivering on our mission to turbo charge the economy, create jobs and spread

opportunity across the country.”

Which is all very laudable, but of absolutely no use to families wondering how they’ll make their budget stretch until the next pay day, or those on benefits having to make the agonising choice between heating their home and feeding their kids.

As Dan Paskins of Save the Children said: “The cost of living crisis is an emergency the UK government should be dealing with right now. The Queen’s Speech was a major opportunity to support those most affected by rising costs, and the government didn’t take it.”

The PM is also taking a massive political gamble as well. With the Tories already trailing Labour in the polls, and the measures the government has already announced widely seen as insufficient, Johnson is hoping that voters - and Tory MPs - give him the time he wants to turn the economy around.

Johnson will be well aware that things did not end well for Nero after he lost the support of his people and his closest aides abandoned him.

The PM will be keen to ensure that the same fate does not befall him.