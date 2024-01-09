Andrea Leadsom Has Been Mocked For Claiming Babies Get Teeth 18 Months Before They Are Born

Andrea Leadsom was speaking in the House of Commons. Future Publishing via Getty Images

A Tory MP has been mocked for claiming babies get teeth 18 months before they are born.

Public health minister Andrea Leadsom made the bizarre comment as she attacked Labour plans to introduce supervised toothbrushing for young children.

The policy would apply to three-to-five-year-olds and has been praised by dentists as a way of tackling tooth decay.

Advertisement

But in the Commons today, Leadsom said: “In the opposition’s proposal they’re talking about supervised toothbrushing for three to five-year-olds.

“Now I don’t know if they don’t know this, but actually you have teeth from before you were born. So if you don’t get your supervised toothbrushing until you are three, at a minimum you’re teeth about four-and-a-half years old.”

The bizarre moment today when the Tory children’s health minister claimed children get their teeth 18 months before they are born 🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/KQQRbLQrrb — Labour Press (@labourpress) January 9, 2024

Shadow heath secretary Wes Streeting was among those who ridiculed Leadsom for her comments.

No wonder Rishi floated maths to 18. https://t.co/tpw5iakqZk — Wes Streeting MP (@wesstreeting) January 9, 2024

Advertisement

Other users of X (formerly Twitter) were equally unforgiving.