Andrea McLean Says She Feared For Her Life After Being Diagnosed With Rare Blood Disease

During a consultation, she was then diagnosed with medium vessel vasculitis, an experience she told the Mirror made her “reevaluate things”.

Andrea underwent a hysterectomy in 2016, following a lengthy battle with debilitating endometriosis, and during the procedure, it was discovered that she had a rare blood condition

“I suppose you could say it was a wake-up call,” she said. “I wrote down a list of ambitions that I hadn’t pushed myself towards through fear or lack of ­confidence.

“I needed to face up to the reality I held myself back subconsciously because I was scared. And with the threat of serious illness hanging over me, I now knew that I couldn’t hold myself back any longer.

“I didn’t want to look back on my life and wish I’d been brave enough to do something that was within my power to do, but a fear of failure held me back.”