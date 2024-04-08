I Just Learned About Andrew Scott's First TV Role, And I Guarantee It's Not What You Thought

Elyse Jankowski via Getty Images

If you haven’t heard Irish actor Andrew Scott’s opinions about obsessive Fleabag fans recently, chances are you’ve seen him walking the red carpet for his new Netflix show Ripley.



The Sherlock star has also appeared in Pride, All of Us Strangers, Spectre, and many, many more impressive TV shows and movies.



However, it wasn’t until I started chatting to my fellow Irish friend about the actor (NOT for hot priest reasons, BTW) that I learned his first on-screen role was... a little less glam.



So, what was Andrew Scott’s first role?

Ever heard of the oats brand Flahavan’s?



They’re a household name in Ireland, and in the ’80s, Andrew Scott appeared in an ad for their porridge.



In fact, the star appearance even made it to the company’s site. “Spot the budding actor Andrew Scott, now best known for his roles in Fleabag and Sherlock,” their timeline says of the ad.



The actor himself has spoken about the role on RTÉ’s The Late Late Show, too.



“Really fond memories,” the award-winning actor said after being shown a clip of the ad on-air. “We don’t have a video of that in our house ― my mum will be delighted with that.”



“I remember really clearly because I remember thinking, this porridge, it’s disgusting,” he added. “I still don’t like porridge.”



Little did he know that Mr Flahavan himself was in the audience when he said that (ah, lovely). For what it’s worth, I love the brand!

At least he’s in good company