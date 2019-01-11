Andy Murray has had a tough few days, as he announced he’s planning to retire after Wimbledon due to a chronic hip condition he’s had for more than a year.
The tennis player said he’d been struggling for a long time, adding: “I’ve been in a lot of pain for about 20 months now.”
But Murray proved nothing is more comforting than spending time with family when you’re going through a rough time. Sharing a selfie of him and his mum on Instagram, he wrote: “Best way to feel better after a tough day is a big cuddle from your mum.”
[Read More: Watch Andy Murray tearfully announce he’s in so much pain he might have to retire this year]
Murray added that he’d been touched by the messages and support he’s had from everyone since his press conference. “It means a lot and has made me feel much more positive than when I woke this morning. Thank you so much.”
The Instagram post prompted even more support and praise from Murray’s fans. “I don’t know what will go first, your hip or my bloody heart with all these posts,” one person wrote. “I don’t think I’d make it through Wimbledon.”
[Read More: 8 Times Andy Murray Has Been A Feminist Hero]
Another wrote: “Andy, I think you should hold your head up high and be very proud of yourself. You’re right, my mum always makes everything better, too.”
Murray will play his first-round match against Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut on Monday, but that may prove to be the final match of his career.
The 31-year-old said: “I’m going to play. I can still play to a level. Not a level that I’m happy playing at. But it’s not just that. The pain is too much really and I don’t want to continue playing that way.