Andy Murray Retires From Tennis At Paris Olympics With A Hilarious Twist

Andy Murray of Britain cries and waves to the spectators via Associated Press

Scottish tennis star Andy Murray deployed his trademark dry sense of humour to mark his official retirement from the sport.

“Never even liked tennis anyway,” Murray wrote onThursday on X, formerly Twitter, in a post that’s now gone viral. The athlete’s bio on the platform was also changed from “I play tennis” to “I played tennis.”

Never even liked tennis anyway. — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) August 1, 2024

Murray bowed out at the Paris Olympics, where he represented Great Britain in the men’s doubles tournament with Daniel Evans. His last competitive game was a quarterfinal doubles defeat to America’s Tommy Paul and Taylor Fritz.

“I’m happy with how it’s finished,” Murray told reporters about the end of his career. “I’m glad that I got to go out here at the Olympics and finish on my terms, because at times in the last few years, that wasn’t a certainty,” he added, referring to recent injuries.

Murray won three Grand Slam tournaments and two Olympic gold medals in his 21-year career.

Fans thought his parting post on X was, well, ace.

Unbelievable tweet. Unbelievable player. Legend — Sam C (@SamC_reports) August 1, 2024

This is the perfect tweet to end an incredible career. 😂😂 Enjoy retirement, sir! — Bairdric (@Bairdric1) August 1, 2024

Brilliant! — Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) August 1, 2024

So is this getting community noted or what. https://t.co/sRQnU4OcC6 — ~ (@daniel_barker) August 1, 2024

Do you want to try cycling Andy? — British Cycling (@BritishCycling) August 1, 2024

🤣 to compete in an era with Federer, Nadal and Djokovic and wins slams is an unbelievable achievement, well done on a great career Andy 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Sean (@Xcellent78) August 1, 2024

Legend 🥇🥇 — Paris 2024 (@Paris2024) August 2, 2024