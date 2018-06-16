Andy Murray Will Make His Comeback At Queen's Next Week Ahead of Wimbledon

Britain’s former world number one Andy Murray will make his competitive return after almost a year out next week.
The three-time major winner has not played since last year’s Wimbledon due to a hip injury and subsequent surgery.
He practised at Queen’s on Friday ahead of next week’s Fever-Tree Championships, delayed a decision until Saturday and then told tournament officials he would be there.
“Andy Murray has confirmed that he will play in the Fever-Tree Championships,” the tournament said on its official Twitter account.
The draw took place at midday on Saturday and he was paired him with Nick Kyrgios, the supremely gifted – if occasionally volatile – Australian, ranked 24 in the world.
Murray’s last competitive match was when he lost to Sam Querrey in the Wimbledon quarter-finals in July last year.
His long term hip injury forced him to withdraw from the 2017 US Open and the Brisbane Open, before having hip surgery in Melbourne on 8 January.