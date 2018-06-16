Andy Murray Will Make His Comeback At Queen's Next Week Ahead of Wimbledon

Britain’s former world number one Andy Murray will make his competitive return after almost a year out next week.

The three-time major winner has not played since last year’s Wimbledon due to a hip injury and subsequent surgery.

He practised at Queen’s on Friday ahead of next week’s Fever-Tree Championships, delayed a decision until Saturday and then told tournament officials he would be there.

“Andy Murray has confirmed that he will play in the Fever-Tree Championships,” the tournament said on its official Twitter account.