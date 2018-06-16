EDITION
    SPORT
    16/06/2018 14:19 BST

    Andy Murray Will Make His Comeback At Queen's Next Week Ahead of Wimbledon

    The Tennis star has had almost a year out due to a hip injury

    PA Wire/PA Images
    Andy Murray during a practice session on Friday

    Britain’s former world number one Andy Murray will make his competitive return after almost a year out next week.

    The three-time major winner has not played since last year’s Wimbledon due to a hip injury and subsequent surgery.

    He practised at Queen’s on Friday ahead of next week’s Fever-Tree Championships, delayed a decision until Saturday and then told tournament officials he would be there.

    “Andy Murray has confirmed that he will play in the Fever-Tree Championships,” the tournament said on its official Twitter account.

    The draw took place at midday on Saturday and he was paired him with Nick Kyrgios, the supremely gifted – if occasionally volatile – Australian, ranked 24 in the world.

    Murray’s last competitive match was when he lost to Sam Querrey in the Wimbledon quarter-finals in July last year.

    His long term hip injury forced him to withdraw from the 2017 US Open and the Brisbane Open, before having hip surgery in Melbourne on 8 January.

