Andy Murray Pulls Out Of Wimbledon

Andy Murray has withdrawn from Wimbledon as he continues his recovery from hip surgery.
The 2013 and 2016 Champion said playing the tournament would be “too soon” and could jeopardise the progress he has made so far.
He said: “It is with a heavy heart that I’m announcing that I’ll be withdrawing from Wimbledon this year.
“I’ve made significant progress in practice and matches over the last ten days, but after lengthy discussions with my team, we’ve decided that playing best of five set matches might be a bit too soon in the recovery process.
“We did everything we could to try to be ready in time.”
Murray played recently at the Queen’s Club Championship where he lost in the final to Nick Kyrgios.
Tennis fans told of their disappointment at Murray’s withdrawal, but Federer fever reigned strong as enthusiasts camped out ahead of this year’s tournament.
People pitched up their tents at Wimbledon Park on Sunday, some having spent two nights on the pavement to ensure courtside seats when Roger Federer takes to centre court on Monday for the first day of the championship fortnight.
First in the queue was Darius Platt-Vowles, who slept nearby in his car on Thursday and started queuing on Friday afternoon
The 24–year-old from Gloucestershire said he was surprised at Murray’s decision, taken as he continues his recovery from hip surgery, but is excited to see his number one player at centre court.