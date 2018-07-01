Andy Murray Pulls Out Of Wimbledon

Andy Murray has withdrawn from Wimbledon as he continues his recovery from hip surgery.

The 2013 and 2016 Champion said playing the tournament would be “too soon” and could jeopardise the progress he has made so far.

He said: “It is with a heavy heart that I’m announcing that I’ll be withdrawing from Wimbledon this year.

“I’ve made significant progress in practice and matches over the last ten days, but after lengthy discussions with my team, we’ve decided that playing best of five set matches might be a bit too soon in the recovery process.

“We did everything we could to try to be ready in time.”