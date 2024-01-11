Angela Bassett's Kids Celebrate Their Mum's Overdue Oscar In Sweet Moment

Angela Bassett accepting her Honorary Academy Award ROBYN BECK via Getty Images

Nearly four decades after making her screen acting debut, Angela Bassett is finally getting her flowers ― with her family by her side.

The Black Panther star arrived at the Governors Awards in Los Angeles on Tuesday, alongside her husband of more than 26 years, fellow actor Courtney B. Vance.

Advertisement

Also making a rare red-carpet appearance were the couple’s 17-year-old twins, Bronwyn and Slater.

From left: Slater Vance, Angela Bassett, Bronwyn Vance and Courtney B. Vance attend the Governors Awards in Los Angeles. Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Angela attended the ceremony to accept an honorary Academy Award for her contributions to the film industry. The New York native is a two-time Oscar nominee for her performances in 1993′s What’s Love Got To Do With It and 2022′s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

In her acceptance speech, Angela took a moment to give “trailblazing” Black female actors like Diahann Carroll and Cicely Tyson their due while also praising those who are current “makers of history in our industry”, such as Ariana DeBose and Jennifer Hudson.

Angela Bassett and Courtney B Vance have been married since 1997. Michael Buckner via Getty Images

Advertisement

“I proudly share this honour with women who stand up when they are told to stand back, who speak up when they are silenced, who remain determined when they’re told they’re defeated,” she said.

“These women represent those that I’ve had the honour to portray, as well as the everyday women who surround us and inspire us to keep striving.”

“I proudly share this honor with women who stand up when they are told to stand back,” said Angela as she accepted her honorary Oscar. Kevin Winter via Getty Images

Speaking to People last year, Angela said that she’d been celebrating her recent professional highs ― including a 2023 Golden Globe win for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ― with her children beside her.

As to whether her twins plan to follow in their mum’s footsteps by pursuing careers in Hollywood, she said, “They want to follow the success, but whether it be acting, I don’t get any clues to that right now,” adding that “whatever they want to do, I support them.”

Advertisement