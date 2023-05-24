Angela Bassett Shares Emotional Tribute To 'Icon' Tina Turner: 'She Gave Us Her Whole Self'

Angela Bassett, left, paid tribute to Tina Turner, right, upon news of the singer's death on Wednesday. AP

Angela Bassett has paid an emotional tribute to “icon” Tina Turner following the singer’s death.

The actress, who was Oscar nominated for her performance as Turner in the 1993 film What’s Love Got To Do With It, began her Instagram post by asking: “How do we say farewell to a woman who owned her pain and trauma and used it as a means to help change the world?”

Turner’s autobiography, I, Tina, was turned into the film starring Bassett, and dramatised the mother-of-two’s relationship with husband and musical collaborator Ike Turner.

In her 1986 book, the singer narrated a harrowing tale of abuse, including suffering a broken nose during the course of her first marriage.

Celebrating the eight-time Grammy winner’s strength, Bassett’s statement read:

“How do we say farewell to a woman who owned her pain and trauma and used it as a means to help change the world?

“Through her courage in telling her story, her commitment to stay the course in her life, no matter the sacrifice, and her determination to carve out a space in rock and roll for herself and for others who look like her, Tina Turner showed others who lived in fear what a beautiful future filled with love, compassion, and freedom should look like.

“Her final words to me — for me — were, ‘You never mimicked me. Instead, you reached deep into your soul, found your inner Tina, and showed her to the world.’ I shall hold these words close to my heart for the rest of my days. I am honoured to have known Tina Turner. I am humbled to have helped show her to the world.

“So on today, while we mourn the loss of this iconic voice and presence, she gave us more than we could have ever asked. She gave us her whole self. And Tina Turner is a gift that will always be ‘simply the best’. Angels, sing thee to thy rest…Queen.”

The singer died at her home in Switzerland on Wednesday after a long illness.

The Turner team made a statement via her Instagram, captioning a photo of the star: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music.”