Angela Eagle Calls For Probe Into 'Misleading' Figures Ministers Use To Slap Down Strikers

Where Did The Government Figures Come From?

Taking the public sector pay bill for 2021-22 of £233 billion.

Increasing that by around 5% to reflect pay deals for 2022-23, which gives a figure of £245 billion

Taking 11% of that figure reflecting the most recent CPI inflation figure for October.

That brings the total to £27 billion - another £1 billion comes from “assumptions on pay drift and workforce growth”.

That £28 billion is then divided by the 28 million households in the UK, giving the £1,000 per household.