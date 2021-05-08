Angela Rayner Sacked As Party Chair And Campaigns Chief By Keir Starmer

Jacob King - PA Images via Getty Images Deputy Leader of the Labour Party Angela Rayner

Angela Rayner has been sacked by Keir Starmer as the Labour Party’s chair and campaigns co-ordinator, Labour sources have confirmed.

Starmer’s shock decision to strip his deputy leader of both strategic roles came after Labour lost a slew of council seats and the key ‘red wall’ seat of Hartlepool.

It is understood Rayner will be offered a different job. The demotion does not affect Rayner’s role as deputy leader, which is elected.

A Labour source said: “Keir said he was taking full responsibility for the result of the elections - and he said we need to change.

“That means change how we run our campaigns in the future. Angela will continue to play a senior role in Keir’s team.”

Reports suggest shadow communities secretary Steve Reed could be in line to replace Rayner.

Ian Murray, the shadow secretary for Scotland, and MP Chris Bryant have also been tipped for promotion.

It came as Starmer was expected to embark on a reshuffle of his cabinet, with his shadow chancellor Anneliese Dodds among those reported to be in line for a demotion.