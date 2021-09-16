The One Show host Angela Scanlon has reassured her fans she’s doing well following reports she’d been rushed to hospital after being involved in a car accident.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the Irish presenter had been a passenger in one of four vehicles – which included a private ambulance and two other cars – impacted by a “serious crash” in north London.

Angela has since given an update on her condition on her Instagram story, saying she wanted to “ease some of the panic from my friends and family and anyone else who has messaged”.

“Thank you so much, I’m absolutely fine,” she insisted. “There was a car accident yesterday, I was in it. It looked pretty bad. Nobody was hurt, thankfully. We crashed into an ambulance.”