The One Show host Angela Scanlon has reassured her fans she’s doing well following reports she’d been rushed to hospital after being involved in a car accident.
Earlier this week, it was reported that the Irish presenter had been a passenger in one of four vehicles – which included a private ambulance and two other cars – impacted by a “serious crash” in north London.
Angela has since given an update on her condition on her Instagram story, saying she wanted to “ease some of the panic from my friends and family and anyone else who has messaged”.
“Thank you so much, I’m absolutely fine,” she insisted. “There was a car accident yesterday, I was in it. It looked pretty bad. Nobody was hurt, thankfully. We crashed into an ambulance.”
She continued: “I did have to go to hospital just as a precaution, but I was out yesterday evening.”
Reiterating she was “absolutely fine”, Angela added: “I don’t know what else to say, thank you and sorry if anyone panicked. I panicked a bit when I saw it! So anyway, thank you again.”
A Met Police spokesperson previously said: “Police were called at 9:32am on Tuesday 14 September to reports of a collision involving several vehicles – including a private ambulance – on Bishops Avenue at the junction with Bancroft Avenue, N2. Officers attended.
“One person was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service. The road was closed whilst emergency services were at the scene.”
Angela is perhaps best known for her guest hosting stints on The One Show, filling in for regular presenter Alex Jones on multiple occasions.
Her other TV credits include Your Home Made Perfect and the recent Robot Wars reboot.