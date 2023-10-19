Angelina Jolie Reveals The Role Her Children Had In New Business Venture

Angelina Jolie STEFANI REYNOLDS via Getty Images

Angelina Jolie has revealed that the launch of her new brand, Atelier Jolie, has been a project for her whole family to get involved with.

The mother-of-six opened up about how heavily involved her son, Pax, 19 and Zahara, 18, have been in crafting this eco-conscious, fashion house.

Spelman College student Zahara even helped her mother choose the retail space to launch this initiative from in New York.

“The moment they walked through the door, they knew the search was over,” Angelina said in a candid chat with Vogue about her children, “I can be very impulsive, but Zahara is so grounded, decisive, and thoughtful. When she agreed, I felt we were both decided.”

Angelina also opened up about how motherhood has changed her perspective on every one of her professional and personal endeavours for the better.

“I was 26 when I became a mother,” she explains. “My entire life changed. Having children saved me – and taught me to be in this world differently. I think, recently, I would’ve gone under in a much darker way had I not wanted to live for them.

“They’re better than me, because you want your children to be. Of course I’m the mother, and hopefully that safe place for them and that stability.

“But I’m also the one that they laugh at – and I see them taking over so many different aspects of our family.”

Angelina with children Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, and Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt in 2019 VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

Her collection also pays tribute to her late mother, Marcheline Bertrand, who died in 2007, aged 56 from cancer.

As Angelina holds up a childhood photo of herself as a toddler, with her mother, she explained: “That was my very first cape. My mother was a hippie – she called herself that, she was very proud.

“She didn’t shop a lot. She loved her velvets and her suedes. She never wore make-up, nor did she really do her hair. She wasn’t a flashy person – she was elegant, natural.”

With her daughter Zahara’s assistance, Angelina has also created a line of silk slip dresses in various nude tones, after Zahara struggled to find one that matched her skin tone.

She explained: “Obviously, as a white woman, I’ve never had this experience. It never crossed my mind until we went shopping together and I saw that there’s so much room for improvement.”

Earlier this year, Angelina revealed that her youngest daughter Vivienne is following her into the entertainment industry.

The Tomb Raider star has signed up to produce the Broadway adaptation of hit book The Outsiders – and 15-year-old Vivienne will also be working behind-the-scenes.

Vivienne will serve as a volunteer production assistant when the musical opens in New York City on a yet-to-be announced date.

Speaking to Hello!, Angelina said: “Viv reminds me of my mother in that she isn’t focused on being the centre of attention but in being a support to other creatives.

“She’s very thoughtful and serious about theatre and working hard to best understand how to contribute.”