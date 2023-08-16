Angelina Jolie Makes Rare Comment About Her Daughter As 15-Year-Old Lands Exciting Role

Angelina with Shiloh, Zahara, Vivienne and Maddox Tim P. Whitby via Getty Images

Angelina Jolie has made a rare revelation about one of her children ahead of an exciting project which will see her team up with daughter Vivienne.

The actor is mum to Maddox, 22, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15.

Angelina often keeps her children out of the spotlight but she’s now revealed that her youngest daughter is following her into the entertainment industry.

Advertisement

The Tomb Raider star has signed up to produce the Broadway adaptation of hit book The Outsiders – and 15-year-old Vivienne will also be working behind-the-scenes.

Vivienne will serve as a volunteer production assistant when the musical opens in New York City on a yet-to-be announced date.

Speaking to Hello!, Angelina compared young Vivienne to her own mother, the late Marcheline Bertrand.

She said: “Viv reminds me of my mother in that she isn’t focused on being the centre of attention but in being a support to other creatives.

Advertisement

“She’s very thoughtful and serious about theatre and working hard to best understand how to contribute.”

Angelina's mother Marcheline Bertrand Jim Smeal via Getty Images

Marcheline began her film career as an actor before starting her own production company in the 1980s.

She died aged 56 in January 2007 after an eight-year battle with ovarian and breast cancer.

Announcing her role in The Outsiders’ Broadway production earlier this week, Angelina revealed her daughter was the one who introduced her to the show, which is currently being performed at a California theatre.

“I hope to be able to contribute while continuing to learn from this amazing team, who I have been working with since my daughter brought me to see the show at La Jolla Playhouse,” she said in an official statement.

Advertisement