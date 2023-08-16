Harrison Ford Has Had A New Species Of Snake Named After Him – And He Has Thoughts

Harrison Ford at the London premiere of Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny Jeff Spicer via Getty Images

Harrison Ford had a brilliant response to the news that a newly-discovered species of snake had been named after him.

The Star Wars actor served as the inspiration when it came to naming a snake that was found in Peru, which has been given the Tachymenoides harrisonfordi, in honour of the star’s conservation work.

However, he admitted to Conservation International – an organisation of which he is the vice chair – that he was a little perplexed by the news.

“These scientists keep naming critters after me, but it’s always the ones that terrify children,” he joked.

“I don’t understand. I spend my free time cross-stitching. I sing lullabies to my basil plants, so they won’t fear the night.

Harrison has already had an ant and spider named in his honour.

“The snake’s got eyes you can drown in, and he spends most of the day sunning himself by a pool of dirty water – we probably would’ve been friends in the early 60s,” he continued.

“In all seriousness,” Harrison added. “This discovery is humbling. It’s a reminder that there’s still so much to learn about our wild world – and that humans are one small part of an impossibly vast biosphere.”

Earlier this year, Harrison was seen in action for the fifth and final time as Indiana Jones in the new film The Dial Of Destiny.