Harrison Ford Gives A Very Candid Response When Asked About Retirement

Harrison Ford might be ready to hang up his bullwhip and fedora for good – but the 80-year-old has made it clear he’s not ready to retire any time soon.

Ahead of the release of Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny – which marks the actor’s final outing as the titular action hero – Harrison was asked whether he had plans to retire from the film industry.

“I don’t,” he told CNN. “I don’t do well when I don’t have work.”

He continued: “ I love to work. I love to feel useful. It’s my jones. I want to be helpful.”

Elsewhere in the interview, he spoke to the US news outlet about how important it was to him that the latest Indiana Jones film “confront the question of age, straight on”.

“[I didn’t want] to hide my age, but to take advantage of it, with the telling of the story,” he explained, noting that he feels “very strongly” that the film does so.

“Six years ago, I thought maybe we ought to take a shot at making another one. And I wanted it to be about age, because I think that rounds out the story that we’ve told. And we brought it to the right place.

“The last one ended in kind of a suspended animation, it was not a real strong feeling of conclusion or closure that I always hoped for, and speaking to this issue of age. Not making jokes about it, but making it a real thing.”

Despite having now appeared in five Indiana Jones films over the last 40 years, Harrison previously made it clear he’s not going to miss the character.

“The film will still be there for people, when I’m dust, and it doesn’t matter,” he insisted.

“I mean, what matters is the making of it. The process of making, that’s what really counts.”

In recent history, Harrison returned to characters he portrayed in the Star Wars trilogy and Blade Runner.